Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active is now its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

If you're after one of the best smartwatches money can buy, Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic opportunity to buy one of the latest Samsung smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is on sale in the US, while those in the UK can get the Galaxy Watch Active for its best price yet.

We've seen the Galaxy Watch for a little less than its $299 price on Prime Day in the past, but it's still a solid $50 off for the 46mm larger version of the watch with a rotating bezel.

Those in the UK are able to get this year's Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for the best price we've seen so far. It's down to £174, which is the first time we've seen the price drop below £199 in the UK.

You won't get the rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch Active, but it has a slick design and access to all the greatest Tizen features. Scroll down below to see the best deals on both watches.

Before you buy: read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active: £199 £174 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is a more 'compact' version of Samsung's main Galaxy Watch, but that doesn't mean it loses too many features, and it's an impressive wearable. It's not the biggest price cut, but £199 was a great price for it anyway.

View Deal