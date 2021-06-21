Hurry – grab these brilliant Prime Day Sony headphones deals before they go

Whether you're a casual music lover or a serious audiophile, there are plenty of reasons to rejoice this Amazon Prime Day 2021, with a huge range of Sony headphones being discounted.



Sony are well known for making some of the best headphones you can buy, and the following discounts are well worth a look if you're after a new, quality pair at a fraction of retail price.



Whether you're after a pair of over-ear headphones like the superb WH-1000XM3 or something more discreet like the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds, you're likely to find the right pair for you at a great price.



The best Sony headphones deal in the US is on the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4, which we named the best headphones of 2021. Costing $349.99 at launch, you can now grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for just $248 – the lowest price we've seen so far.



In the UK? The XM4 may not be discounted, but you can save a lot of money on their predecessors, the fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3. Usually £330, Amazon has slashed the price of these noise-cancelling headphones to £198, saving you a substantial £132.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – these wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and surprisingly great sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design. We think they're amazing and they can proudly claim their place at the top of our best headphones of 2021 list.

Sony WF-XB700: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – these true wireless earbuds have a lot to offer: a fun, energetic sound quality, they feel comfortable during long listening sessions and have an 18-hour combined battery life. They may lack active noise cancellation but they're an amazing offer at this price and you won't want to pass them up.

Sony WH-XB900N headphones: $178 $119 at Amazon

Save $58 – these wireless headphones deliver overpowering bass and incorporate balanced mids and detailed highs. For noise-canceling headphones they have an impressive battery life, and overall there's very little to complain about (especially with such a great deal on offer). Plus, you get a battery pack and headphones case thrown in.

Sony WF-SP800N earbuds: $199.99 $88 at Amazon

Save $111 – if you need music to get you through your workout and enjoy sitting back and relaxing to your favorite albums, these true wireless earbuds could be perfect for you. With sweat-resistance, active noise cancellation, and support for Sony's spatial audio format 360 Reality Audio this earbuds deal is one you won't want to miss out on.

Sony WHCH710N headphones: $199.99 $78.00 at Amazon

Save $121.99 – these wireless headphones offer a fun, energetic sound and have a fantastic 35-hour battery life that means the music never has to stop. At this price, they may be worth your time though the build is a little plasticky and the mediocre noise cancellation means that you might be better off grabbing one of the other Sony headphone deals available this Prime Day.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £330 £198 at Amazon

Save £132 - Sony's over-ear headphones pack great noise cancellation, quality sound and high battery life in one fantastic package, making this a recommended pair of cans at the discounted price.

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £130 £75 at Amazon

Save £55 - These wireless headphones pack an impressive 35 hours' battery life, noise cancelling and great audio quality in one affordable discounted package.

Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: £230 £109 at Amazon

Save £121 - These wireless Bluetooth headphones from Sony are tough to beat at over half price. They pack in up to 30 hours of battery life as well as a punchy, satisfying bass sound.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: £71.39 £56 at Amazon

Save £15.39 - Looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds perfect for the gym? This Sony pair features high water, dust and sweat resistance, 18 hours' battery life and an ergonomic fit for comfort and convenience.

Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £180 £107.99 at Amazon

Save £72.01 - With nine hours of battery life on a single charge, you can rest assured that Sony's true wireless earbuds will keep you going through a busy workday or intense gym session, especially with touch controls and a secure fit to prevent the danger of having them fall out.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: £220 £129.99 at Amazon

Save £90 - Sony's best-in-class true wireless earbuds are incredibly tough to beat at this discounted price. With solid noise cancellation, great sound quality and 8 hours on a single charge, the WF-1000XM3 could be your next long term pair of earbuds.

Sony WI-XB400 Extra Bass Wireless In-Ear Headphones: £55 £30 at Amazon

Save £25 - This affordable pair of Sony in-ear headphones offer impressive bass sound and a fantastic 15 hours of battery life making them a great option at this budget price.

Sony WI-1000XM2 Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones: £300 £186.99 at Amazon

Save £113 - Sony's in-ear headphones are still extremely impressive, and well worth it at that discounted price. Featuring incredible noise cancelling, voice assistant compatibility and 10 hours on a single charge, you get a robust pair for the price.

US buyers will be in for a treat if they opt to purchase the incredible WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones. We named them the best headphones of 2021 for a reason with their comfy, lightweight fit and incredible audio quality.

If you're after a pair of over-ear headphones in the UK, your next best available option would be last year's WH-1000XM3, which are still comparable to their successor in terms of superb audio quality and exceptional 30 hour battery life.

If you want something a bit more discreet, though, there's plenty of true wireless earbuds options available, too. The WF-XB700N are on sale in both the US and UK at a steep discount. This pair of true wireless earbuds feature a punchy bass sound, and the IPX4 safety rating make them a great choice for fitness-minded buyers.

