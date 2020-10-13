Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2020: the Apple Watch 3 is on sale for just $169

If you're looking for the absolute best Prime Day Apple Watch deals, then you've come to the right place. We've spotted a record low price on the slightly older, but still fantastic Apple Watch 3, which you can pick up for the almost unbelievable price of $169 / £195 right now. Amazon Prime Day is so far looking like the perfect opportunity to score incredible savings on Apple's best-selling smartwatch, so read on for more.

View Deal

View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 3 is definitely the star of the show today, with it's latest discounts drops reaching its lowest price ever. The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, just released this past September are also in stock today, although we haven't spotted any price cuts just yet.

Also note - You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these offers, but luckily for you, there's a free 30-day trial available right now. That will take you all the way through these Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals and which you can cancel after 30 days.

The best Prime Day Apple Watch deals available now

You'll find all the latest Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals just below. Whether you're looking for a discount on the all-new Apple Watch 6 or want to snag an older model at a record low price, you can shop the best Apple Watch bargains below.

Prime Day Apple Watch deals in the US

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): $269 at Amazon

Amazon is playing its cards close to its chest today with prices on the new Apple Watch SE, with no outright saving, unfortunately. Either way, it's still a good price for a brand new smartwatch that allows you to get calls, send texts, and talk to Siri without your iPhone nearby.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $384.99 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a rare $15 price cut during Amazon Prime Day. The all-new smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Cellular): $699 at Amazon

Even Prime members are going to have to wait to get their hands on the new cellular variant of the Series 6, as it's out of stock until later this month. That said, even with no outright saving this week, it's a fairly reasonable asking price considering this watches dizzying array of new features.

View Deal

Prime Day Apple Watch deals in the UK

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm): £279 £195.81 at Amazon

Save 30% on an Apple Watch 3 this week at Amazon. If you're looking for a cheap Apple Watch for fitness tracking and music streaming then this is a great, affordable option for most users. Featuring slightly older components than the Apple Watch 4 and 5, it's still really fast, water-resistant, and super stylish, all for a much lower price.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS 40mm): £269 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch SE is a great option for those looking for a balance of power and affordability and sits right between the more premium Series 6, and now much older Series 3. It's definitely worth checking out, not least because it's around twice as fast as the Series 3 and has a host of new apps and software too.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm): £379 at Amazon

A brand new S6 processor - the fastest currently available on any Apple Watch, a new blood oxygen monitors and a brand new ECG app are just some of the features the 2020 Series 6 now rocks. Is it expensive? Yes, but for those looking for a premium smartwatch, it'll be worth every penny.

View Deal

