This smart TV is $250 off on Amazon for your viewing pleasure in the new year

Reward yourself of a job well done. 2023 has not been easy for many of us, and if you've had a hard year yourself, it's time to treat yourself for getting through it with your head held high. 2024 is your year to live a more balanced life, which means prioritizing yourself and your physical and mental health.

If you're just as big of a fan of movies and TV show as me, an ultra high-definition smart TV might just be what you need to allow yourself time to relax and unwind at the end of a hectic day. I know it does me a load of good when I need to just turn my brain off for a couple of hours.

Luckily, 4K smart TVs are cheaper these days. Even luckier, Amazon still has a few of its Fire TVs on sale - so those of us who missed out on all the Black Friday madness and Christmas deals can still take advantage.

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is one of the best TVs to get if you're scrimping and don't want to spend a lot of money on a quality television set, is 45% off right now - a deep discount that's still available even this late in the game. Considering that this TV is normally $549.99, that's a hefty $250 discount, a couple of week's worth of groceries for many of us.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV: was

$549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - There's so much to love about this affordable 4K smart TV that's lauded for its great picture quality and ease of setup. It offers HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for elevated and more immersive viewing, and because it's a smart TV, you can download and stream via all your favorite streaming services without needing a streaming device. Already a fantastic value, it also has Alexa built-in, which means no more tedious scrolling and button-pressing just to search for a particular title. And with this post-Christmas deal, it's now in the budget range, making it a must-grab.

This 45% off deal is currently the best I've found on Alexa Fire TVs. However, if a 55-inch set is a little too small for your viewing pleasure, there are other Fire TV deals to consider from the Omni and the 4-Series lines. There are some 65-inch and 75-inch models on sale, as well as a couple of 43-inches if you're looking for something smaller and even cheaper.

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, however, you should grab that deal above before it disappears.

