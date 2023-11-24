This 65-inch Samsung OLED TV mega-deal at John Lewis just won Black Friday

It takes a big Black Friday deal to make my say "wow" out loud to a room of bemused tech journalists, but that's what just happened with this TV deal. It's now possible to get the Samsung S90C for £1,299 at John Lewis, using a couple of extra tricks to get £400 off the £1,699 price you see on the website. That's basically the same price as the 55-inch model costs, and none of the other Black Friday TV deals come close to offering this kind of balance of performance and price. This model just won our TV of the Year award!

To get the deal, you need to take advantage of two options: first, you need to become a My John Lewis member (it's free!), after which you can use the code MYJLSAMSUNG200 to take £200 off before checking out. Second, you need to claim £200 cashback from Samsung within 30 days of your purchase, which you can read about here.

And we're not even done yet… you can actually get a half-price soundbar with the TV as well, if you want to go all-in. You can see the options here – you'll use a promo code to take half off the advertised price, which is listed on the product pages. Between all of this, this is absolutely one of the best Black Friday deals of the year.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region

The best Black Friday Samsung S90C deal

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,999 now £1,299 at John Lewis with voucher and cashback

First, the price dropped to £1,699, which is already very competitive for this TV. Then you get an extra £200 off with the code MYJLSAMSUNG200 by joining My John Lewis for free; then you get £200 cashback from Samsung. It means you'll pay £1,299 in the end, which is an astounding deal for our TV of the Year. This OLED is brighter, sounds great, and is packed with features.

Why do we love this TV so much? Our Samsung S90C review gets into all the detail, but here's the short version: this OLED TV is brighter than other OLEDs at the same price, has better built-in sound than them, an even sleeker design, and is still packed with future-proofed gaming features and comprehensive streaming app support.

We rate it as the best OLED TV for most people, and as I mentioned above, it won our TV of the Year award for 2023. If you take full advantage of this deal, nothing else come close in terms of sheer value.

More OLED TV deals

LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,559 at AO.com*



A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. To get this deal, you need to sign up to AO's membership, which is £39 a year. If you don't want to, non-member price is £1,579 which is in line with other retailers.

*This is a member-only price.

LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was £999 now £898 at Amazon

One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as best TV by the Samsung S90C, out TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for under £950 is a no-brainer. Be quick though; they're selling fast.

LG C3 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,599 now £1,049 at Reliant

The LG C3 is one of the most versatile OLED TVs available, with extensive gaming features, great picture quality and available in wide array of sizes from 42-83-inch for any situation. We've seen the 48-inch C3 at £1,049 at Reliant, which is its lowest ever price. Grab this one while you can, as it's sure to go quick.

LG 55-inch B3 OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1,099 at Currys

At under £1,100, the LG B3 is an excellent entry-level 2023 OLED that packs plenty of punch in its performance and bring stunning picture quality for a more affordable price than other 2023 OLEDs. Whether it's gaming or movies you'll be using it for, the LG B3 can cover all the bases. This is a great early Black Friday deal for a brilliant TV, one we described as the dark horse of the 2023 OLED TV world.

More UK Black Friday deals

More US Black Friday deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!