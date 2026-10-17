The UK government could extend the BBC's licensing fee to include streaming platforms, clamping down on fee dodgers

This means if you want to watch Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube, you'll need to pay the £180 annual TV license fee

The changes are set to be announced before Christmas

The UK government could make a major change to the BBC licensing fee in just a few months, extending it to include the best streaming services — what is being referred to as the ‘YouTube tax’.

The annual £180 licensing fee, which is free for over 75s and discounted for visually impaired viewers, is the BBC’s main funding model, which UK residents must pay if they watch live broadcasting and on-demand content on a television, even if they don’t watch titles from the BBC itself.

Paying the fee gives viewers access to all kinds of televised programming, but the proposed changes could soon bring services like Netflix, Disney+, and even YouTube into the agreement, which aren’t currently included.

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The Independent says a BBC charter renewal will be released before Christmas, which will highlight the government's proposed changes to the current funding model in further detail.

Why is this happening?

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

While most residents contribute to the licensing fee, there are a handful of households that avoid paying the annual charge by logging onto the internet on mobile devices and computers to view content.

The UK government’s proposal would crack down on this loophole by throwing digital media platforms into the mix. Since most viewers rely on televisions and streaming devices to watch content on these services, it would mean that even if you don't watch BBC iPlayer, you'll still need to pay a license fee if you want to stream content from platforms such as Netflix on your TV.

A Whitehall source speaking with The Independent shared that the idea was put forward ‘because people are able to use them to avoid paying currently’. ‘It’s not fair that people are essentially able to watch television content but avoid the licence fee,’ they added. Essentially, the easier it is to dodge the fee, less people will pay, which sounds alarm bells for the BBC’s funding.

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The BBC is currently going through a rough period after unveiling that a staggering ‘539,000 fewer TV licences were in force in the year to 31 March 2026’, as The Independent reports. The outlet also shared that the BBC saw a drop of two million licenses over the past five years.

Speaking with The Independent, a BBC spokesperson elaborated on the proposed changes: ‘We have consistently argued that the current funding model is outdated and needs reform. We will continue to engage with government to secure a new charter that provides sustainable, sufficient and universal funding so the BBC can deliver for audiences for generations to come’.

Where is the money going?

As the situation currently stands, the license fee remains at £180 per year, but neither the UK government nor the BBC has said whether this charge will increase if the proposed changes were to roll out. We’re assuming that more information will be announced when the charter renewal is published in a few months; however, what we do know is what the BBC intends to do with the money it generates from the streaming platform-inclusive licensing agreement.

While a portion of licensing fee revenue is invested in BBC programming, including drama shows as well as broadcasting, the Whitehall source says that funding local journalism is one of the company’s priorities when it comes to spending. Additionally, the money will also help to combat misinformation and fake news, which the source says has been the catalyst for the rise of political parties such as Reform across the country.

What does this mean for the BBC and its viewers?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If the government proposal comes to fruition, it will introduce a handful of changes to both viewers and the BBC alike. We reached out to Richard Broughton, Executive Director at Ampere Analysis, who put the deal into context.

'If the conclusion from policy-makers is that a strong BBC is needed in the current market — for protection of the UK content industry, for ensuring relevant content for each of the nations is created, for ensuring news output remains solid, etc — then the BBC's funding mechanism needs changing,' he shared.

He also says that replacing/ topping the licensing fee would be quite a challenge, telling us the following:

'Applying it as a tax on all households is feasible, but the design of the license fee as independent to tax and reviewed only at periodic intervals is specifically structured to ensure that the BBC's funding is ring-fenced and separated from wider budgetary discussions. A clearly independent public service broadcaster has strong democratic advantages, and maintaining this independence with a tax-based regime could be more challenging'.

Switching to an advertising model is also out of the question, Broughton believes, which would not only have to be 'supplementary to a license fee-based model' but 'would be detrimental to commercial players already under some stress'. Think ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, etc.

If you're a TV viewer who's stopped paying for the licensing fee, there's a slight financial risk with secondary paid services that Broughton highlights. 'In this instance, the additional £180/year will effectively be taken from their disposable income, and they will need to make decisions about what they spend less on — which could impact paid products that the household judges as non-essential (but equally could affect broader entertainment or leisure spending)'.

When it comes down to the possible rollout of the changes, Broughton believes there could be enforcement challenges. 'Identifying who should be paying the license fee would require streaming service providers to report names/addresses centrally to TV Licensing - else evasion may remain a significant issue for the BBC,' he concludes.

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