The best OLED TV you can buy has a $1,200 discount ahead of the Super Bowl

If you want to watch the upcoming Super Bowl on one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, you've come to the right place. Amazon just dropped LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,496.99 (originally $2,699.99), thanks to a whopping $1,200 discount. That price is only $100 more than the record-low price on Black Friday and an incredible value for an OLED display of that size.



The LG C4 was released in March of last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best OLED TV guide. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Today's best Super Bowl TV deal – LG's C4 OLED

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon Just in time for Super Bowl TV sales, Amazon has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,496.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

I've listed more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals below, which include a range of displays that are on sale for record-low prices. You can also visit our main Super Bowl TV sales guide for more offers from retailers like Best Buy, Samsung and Walmart.

More of today's best Super Bowl TV deals

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $899.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 ahead of the Super Bowl. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value if you're looking for a big-screen budget TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $999 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $999. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $629.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $629.99 - the same price we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Need a smaller display? The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $50 less on Cyber Monday, but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

