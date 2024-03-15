The best March Madness TV deal is a $1,000 discount on Samsung's stunning S90C OLED

March Madness is just around the corner (March 19), and the best TV deal has already dropped at Samsung. You can get the stunning Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,599.99 (was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price.



• Shop more March Madness TV deals at Samsung



We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



If you want a gorgeous high-end OLED TV to watch the big dance, you can't get much better than today's deal on Samsung's 65-inch S90C. I've listed more of today's best March Madness TV deals from Samsung below, and you can visit our March Madness TV sales guide for all the top offers around the web.

March Madness TV deal - Samsung's S90C OLED

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and a record-low price, making it the best March Madness TV deal of 2024. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.



55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99

77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,599.99 now $2,499.99

83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $5,399.99 now $3,499.99

More March Madness TV deals at Samsung

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fcrystal-uhd-tvs%2F85-class-cu8000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tv-2023-un85cu8000fxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a massive display on a budget, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-cu8000-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option now you can grab the 85-inch model for $1,399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fthe-frame%2F75-class-the-frame-qled-4k-smart-tv-2022-qn75ls03bafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's March Madness TV sale has slashed $1,000 off the stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-the-frame-tv-2021-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F75-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn75qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,100 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,399.99. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-oled-tvs-our-pick-of-the-best-oled-televisions-you-can-buy-today" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best OLED TVs on the market and you can get the 65-inch model for just $2,299.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.