Roku's 4K streaming stick is now super-cheap if you need a last-minute gift

Deals on Roku streaming devices were at their peak during the Black Friday sales last month but if you missed out you can still save big today. Right now, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is at Amazon for $29 (was $49.99). That isn’t quite the lowest price it’s ever been, as it was down to $24.98 during Black Friday, but it’s not far off that record-low.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K often sees some incremental discounts but it doesn’t always go this low, so now is a good time to buy. It should even arrive in time for Christmas if you order quickly. One of the best streaming devices around, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers fast boot-up times, long-range Wi-Fi, and support for all your favorite TV streaming apps.

Today’s best Roku deal

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29 at Amazon The Roku Streaming Stick 4K has a simple stick design which easily plugs straight into your TV and takes seconds to set up. From there, you can stream all your favorites from Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and many others. Its remote also controls your TV so you can’t get much easier than this, while there are also voice search controls to make things quicker for you.

In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we described the mid-range streaming stick as “lightning quick and plenty powerful for the price”. It has Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus support so it’ll keep up with your TV well. It’s fast performing, too, even if the Roku UI is starting to look pretty dated.

At this price, that’s not as big an issue as something more premium, and its speed more than makes up for its lacklustre looks. Being able to use voice controls with Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google, keeps things modern here, and simplicity is forever the key. Even its remote is uncomplicated looking so it’s easy enough to figure out what you’re doing with dedicated buttons for your favorite apps.

Now might also be the time to check out the streaming deals happening so you can get the best value for money while still catching the latest shows and movies. If you’re thinking even bigger, there are some excellent TV deals around too.