Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices

News
published

Get streaming again

Google Chromecast 2
The 2nd-gen Chromecast has been hit by a bad bug (Image credit: Future)
  • Users who factory-reset can now get back up and running
  • A new Google Home update enables affected devices to be restored
  • This bug was first widely reported last week

It seems as though the saga of the Chromecast untrusted device bug is finally drawing to a close: Google has now pushed out an additional fix for those users who factory-reset their devices as a way of troubleshooting the problem.

As per a forum post and an email seen by 9to5Google, the solution is to update the Google Home app on Android or iOS. That should then allow you to set up affected Chromecasts from scratch again – something which hadn't previously been possible.

This all started last week, when owners of the 2nd-gen Chromecast and Chromecast Audio devices – both launched in 2015 – started seeing 'untrusted device' messages. The issue was, apparently, something to do with expired security certification.

While it investigated, Google advised users against factory-resetting broken devices, as they wouldn't be able to set them up again – though by that time, plenty of people had done exactly that in an attempt to get everything working again.

Find your fix

Chromecast Audio

The Chromecast Audio has also been hit (Image credit: Future)

As far as Google is concerned, the problem is now resolved. If you didn't factory-reset your Chromecast device then it should be working again, thanks to an update that was rolled out a few days ago. If not, try updating the device firmware.

If you did run a factory reset and have since been unable to get your Chromecast up and running, check for the latest version of Google Home on your phone – the version you're looking for is 3.30.1.6 for Android or 3.30.106 for iOS.

Once you've got the app update (it may take a few days to reach everyone), start the setup process from the beginning: Open the Devices tab, tap the Add button, then follow the instructions on screen for your Chromecast.

You should then be up and running again. "We sincerely apologize for this disruption and any inconvenience it may have caused, and we are committed to ensuring all users are back up and running as quickly as possible," says Google.

