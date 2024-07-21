I'm upgrading my home-cinema with one of these 4 Prime Day Soundbar deals

If you're anything like me and finish most nights off with a movie, TV show, sports or video game, a quality soundbar is a must-have to elevate the audio and immerse you in whatever you’re watching.

You might think your TV's sound is fine, or you use headphones when you really care about audio, but until you experience what a soundbar offers, you don't know what you're missing. Spoilers – it's not just louder explosions. Even owners of the best TVs benefit from the immersive experience provided by the more powerful speakers and better-engineered audio of a soundbar.

Thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sales , you can snag a soundbar at a huge discount, no matter what budget you're working with. But you will have to hurry as these offers end tonight (July 21).

Our pick Bose Smart Soundbar 600 | AU$799 AU$453.15 (save AU$345.85) This Bose soundbar has gone as low as AU$385 before, but this 43% discount still makes it a darn tasty prospect. Our favourite soundbar for those looking for a compact yet powerful machine, it's super easy to set up and offers impressive Dolby Atmos-powered audio. We loved it in our Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review and in terms of bang for your buck, this Prime Day soundbar deal is hard to pass up.

Premium pick Bose Smart Soundbar 900 | AU$1,389 AU$799 (save AU$590) While our friends at Tom's Guide and What Hi-Fi? enjoyed their time with this soundbar, the prevailing message was that it's good, but not AU$1,400 good – especially compared to the Sonos Arc. With this price cut, though, it becomes a much more accessible prospect. The lowest price we've ever seen, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 looks as pretty as it sounds, has Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, clear vocal projection and automatic room correction.

Budget pick Yamaha SR-C30A | AU$399 AU$235 (save AU$164) Matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen, this is one of the best budget soundbars you can buy. We were blown away by it in our Yamaha SR-C30A review. Offering robust, full-range audio, a wonderfully compact design that will suit any setup and easy controls thanks to its remote controller, if you're looking for a compact soundbar to enhance your movie-watching, it doesn't get much better than this price.

While I think the deals above are good enough to snap up without even reading this far, you can still upgrade your home cinema if my budget pick is still more than you'd like to spend. Thanks to Prime Day, there are plenty of deals to choose from even if you don't have a big wad of cash in your pocket – and this one below is my favourite.

Also consider Creative Stage V2 2.1 Soundbar with Subwoofer | AU$199.95 AU$159.96 (save AU$39.99) We haven't reviewed this one, but our colleagues over at Tom's Guide did, and to say they were impressed would be an understatement. If you're working on a tight budget or just don't want to over-spend, this soundbar provides good connectivity, adjustable sound at an incredibly affordable price and ultimately, a far better sound than what you’ll get from your TV.