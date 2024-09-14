Save over $1,100 on this Samsung bundle with a big-screen QLED 4K TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar

This offer in the latest Samsung sale might just be the best home theater bundle you can get ahead of Black Friday. In addition to all the other Discover Samsung Fall Sale discounts, you can get a 70-inch QLED 4K TV with 3.1.2 ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar at Samsung for $1,063.98 (was $2,099.98).

It's rare to find a QLED TV this big for under $1,000. With that in mind, throwing in a dedicated soundbar makes it an unreal deal that's sure to elevate your home theater. The bundle also offers 75-inch and 85-inch variations, in case you want a larger size. This is a limited-time online exclusive that ends Sunday, so you better act fast if you want it.

Today's best Samsung QLED 4K TV deal

70-inch Samsung QE1D QLED 4K TV with 3.1.2 ch. DOLBY ATMOS Soundbar: was $2,199.98 now $1,063.98 at Samsung

The 70-inch Samsung QE1D QLED 4K TV and Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos Soundbar deal is a movie buff bundle that's hard to miss. The dual-lit QLED screen enhances color and contrast in a way that the typical backlit LED screen can't, and the included soundbar capably plays movie soundtracks with a bass-boosting subwoofer as a bonus. You can't beat the $1,000-plus in savings on these great budget options.

QLED is a bit of a confusing term. The 70-Inch QLED 4K QE1D, which is structurally similar to the more popular Q60D, is built with a dual-lit screen from both sides to help even out toning and contrast in a way that a backlit TV with just one source would struggle to do. It isn't the same as Neo QLED, which lights TVs with mini-LEDs. In short, it features enhanced color volume befitting an entry-level QLED.

While we haven't reviewed the Q1ED TV, we did review the Samsung HW-Q600C Dolby Atmos Soundbar that comes with it. Our Samsung HW-Q600C review highlights the respectable soundtrack performance and subwoofer. On the hardware side of it, the compact, discrete body and high-quality assembly make it an attractive addition to home theaters.

Interested in mix-and-matching your own QLED and soundbar bundle? Browse our best soundbars and best Samsung TVs, many of which are QLED, to get an idea.