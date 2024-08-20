The best TV of 2024 just crashed to a record-low price ahead of Labor Day

The team at TechRadar has reviewed hundreds of TVs, and using their expertise, they deemed Samsung's S90C OLED the best TV of 2024. Luckily for you, just ahead of this year's Labor Day sales event, Best Buy dropped the 65-inch model to $1,493.99 (it was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,100 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

TechRadar ranked the Samsung S90C in the top spot of our best TV guide thanks to its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.

The best TV you can buy: Samsung's S90C OLED

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,493.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,493.99. That's a massive $1,100+ discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price. To see today's deal from Best Buy, you must add the S90C OLED TV to your cart.

While Amazon has the same model and size on sale for $1,487.99, only $5 more than Best Buy's price, it's sold by a third-party retailer. Best Buy's offer, which you must add to your cart to see the sale price, ships for free directly from the retailer or is available for pick-up depending on your location.



You can shop more of today's best TV deals at Best Buy below, which include a range of sizes and impressive prices that we expect to see at the retailer's official Labor Day sale.

More of today's best TV deals at Best Buy

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $797.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and the 55-inch version is on sale for a fantastic price of $699.99 at Best Buy. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,497.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,497.99. That's an impressive $500 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,597.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,597.99, just $100 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,898 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $900 discount, bringing the price down to $1,898. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

