Samsung's stunning Frame TV is my dream display and it's now cheaper than ever

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV has been on my wish list for years – and it's now more affordable than ever. Amazon just dropped the 75-inch model to $1,895 (was $2,997.99) - a whopping $1,102 discount and a new record-low price. It's a fantastic deal, making it a must-buy if you're in the market for the art-inspired QLED TV.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV can transform into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV and includes customizable bezels that allow you to select a style and color to match your home decor. It also delivers a stunning picture thanks to the QLED screen, combined with the anti-reflection technology and matte display film, which limits light distraction so your display can look good in the morning and at night. You also get smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform and a slim-fit wall mount to hang your TV flush against the wall.



This deal from Amazon is not only the cheapest price we've ever seen but also beats the current offers from Samsung and Best Buy. It's an excellent price for a big-screen QLED TV that can also transform into a beautiful piece of art.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-75-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN75LS03BAFXZA%2Fdp%2FB09TQ4KB4K%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $2,997.99 now $1,895 at Amazon

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is my dream display, and Amazon just dropped this 75-inch model to $1,895. That's a $1,102 discount and a new record-low price. The best-selling <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-the-frame-tv-2021-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It also includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Price Check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fthe-frame%2F75-class-the-frame-qled-4k-smart-tv-2022-qn75ls03bafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Samsung: $1,999.99 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6503086&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-the-frame-qled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6503086.p%3FskuId%3D6503086&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy: $1,999.99

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the lowest-ever price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $900 price cut.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-77-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535931.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $2,296.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $1,999.99.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,599.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

