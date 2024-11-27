Roku’s budget mini-LED TV is now even cheaper in this Black Friday deal

Roku is well known for its streaming sticks, but the company has also been selling its Roku-branded TVs over the past few years. Not only do these feature the same easy-to-navigate (and tolerate) Roku smart TV interface used by its streaming devices, but they offer great performance for the price, with the Roku Pro series model now reigning as the best budget option in our best TVs guide.

Roku TVs usually feature in the Black Friday deals, and the flagship Roku Pro Series is getting across-the-board discounts, with the 55-inch Pro Series discounted to $599.99 (was $899.99) at Best Buy and up to a $700 savings on the 75-inch model.

Those are significant discounts for QLED TVs that use a mini-LED backlight, and I can’t say I’ve come across a better deal on a TV with similar features.

Today's best Roku Pro Series deal

Roku Pro Series mini-LED TV: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Roku's flagship mini-LED TV is now $300 off in this Black Friday deal at Best Buy. For just $599, you're getting a 55-inch TV with a mini-LED backlight and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR support. That combines better-than-average sound and a fantastic, backlit remote control. This is a limited-time deal on the Pro Series, so snap it up while you can.

In our Roku Pro Series TV review, we gave it a big thumbs up for its 4K 120Hz support, which is a rare feature in a TV at this price and one that makes it a great option for gaming. We also appreciated its great sound quality, something made possible by the TV’s robust shadowbox frame, which allows for side-mounted speakers rather than the downward-firing ones provided in most budget TVs.

What impressed us most about the Roku Pro Series in our test was its design. Roku’s Apple-like emphasis on simplicity and elegance for its products means that the Pro Series is incredibly easy to set up, with thoughtful cable management options and an intuitive, backlit remote control. It’s also designed specifically for a flush wall mount, though it also has support feet for a table mount.

Whether you opt for the 55-inch, the 65-inch, or the 75-inch model, you’re getting a great deal on the Roku Pro Series in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale. We expect prices to jump back up post-holidays, so take advantage of these deals while you can.

More interested in a projector than a TV? Check out our guide to the best projectors.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK