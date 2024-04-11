One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to a stunning price of $996 at Amazon

The gorgeous and feature-packed LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has just dropped the 48-inch model to $996.99 (was $1,399.99). That's the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for an LG OLED display.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



It's rare to find a premium OLED display under $1,000, especially for a 2023 model TV. If you're looking for a smaller-size display but still want a stunning picture, a comprehensive smart interface, and extensive gaming features, then I highly recommend today's deal from Amazon on the LG C3 OLED TV.

Today's best OLED TV deal

LG C3 48-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0BVXJ69F4%2Fref%3Dewc_pr_img_1%3Fsmid%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,399.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

More of today's best OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-65-Class-4K-UHD-OLED-Web-OS-Smart-TV-with-Dolby-Vision-C2-Series-OLED65C2PUA%2F471426225" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $2,457.08 now $1,429 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated last year as the best TV, and Walmart has a 65-inch model on sale for $1,429. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/lg-c2-oled-oled65c2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the lowest-ever price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $900 price cut.



55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99

77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,599.99 now $2,499.99

83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $5,399.99 now $3,999.99

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-77-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535931.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $2,296.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's OLED TV deal brings the price down to $1,999.99.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,599.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

