One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to a stunning price of $996 at Amazon

Get LG's 48-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for only $996.99
The gorgeous and feature-packed LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has just dropped the 48-inch model to $996.99 (was $1,399.99). That's the best deal you can find right now and an incredible price for an LG OLED display.
The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.
It's rare to find a premium OLED display under $1,000, especially for a 2023 model TV. If you're looking for a smaller-size display but still want a stunning picture, a comprehensive smart interface, and extensive gaming features, then I highly recommend today's deal from Amazon on the LG C3 OLED TV.
Today's best OLED TV deal
LG C3 48-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB0BVXJ69F4%2Fref%3Dewc_pr_img_1%3Fsmid%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$1,399.99 now $996.99 at Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $996.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. This is an incredible deal if you're looking for a premium OLED display under $1,000.
More of today's best OLED TV deals
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-65-Class-4K-UHD-OLED-Web-OS-Smart-TV-with-Dolby-Vision-C2-Series-OLED65C2PUA%2F471426225" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was
$2,457.08 now $1,429 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED was rated last year as the best TV, and Walmart has a 65-inch model on sale for $1,429. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/lg-c2-oled-oled65c2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500.
Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was
$2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the lowest-ever price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $900 price cut.
55-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F55-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn55s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was
$1,899.99 now $1,399.99
77-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F77-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn77s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was
$3,599.99 now $2,499.99
83-inch model: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F83-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn83s90caexza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was
$5,399.99 now $3,999.99
LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-77-class-b3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535931.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was
$2,296.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy
This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but it also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming. Today's OLED TV deal brings the price down to $1,999.99.
Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was
$3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung
The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,599.99 right now. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.
You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.
