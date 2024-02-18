One of the best OLED TVs you can buy drops to a stunning price for Presidents' Day

The LG C2 is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and thanks to Presidents' Day sales, you can get this 65-inch model for an incredible price of $1,434.28 (was $1,899.99) at Amazon. That's not only the best deal you can find (beating Walmart's current offer) but also an incredible price for a premium big-screen OLED display.



The feature-packed display, which we gave five out of five stars in our LG C2 OLED review, was ranked at the top of last year's best TV list. You get a stunning OLED display powered by LG's a9 Gen5 AI processor, delivering deep contrast and excellent brightness. The LG TV also includes virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



This Presidents Day deal from Amazon allows you to get a premium 65-inch OLED TV into your home for less than $1,500. It's a stunning display at an incredible price and one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals I've spotted.

Presidents' Day TV deal: LG's 65-inch C2 OLED

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,434.28 at Amazon

Price check: Walmart: $1,696.99

More Presidents' Day TV deals

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $368 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $368. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

More Presidents' Day sales

