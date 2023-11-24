OLED TVs have scored massive Black Friday discounts – here's 5 we reckon are unmissable

Black Friday has, as expected, thrown up some incredible deals, particularly when it comes to TVs. You can check out our complete round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals for a selection of some great tellies, but for our money, these 5 OLED TV deals are the ones worth your attention (and money).

They're not just any OLED TVs either, but some of the best examples released in the last year or two. Take over AU$1,600 off the sublime LG C3 OLED as an example and you'll soon realise just how good these deals are.

We've picked out a range of OLED TVs from the industry's best brands – LG, Samsung and Sony – in a variety of sizes to suit all manner of rooms and spaces.

LG G3 65-inch OLED evo TV | AU$5,299 AU$3,365 at Bing Lee eBay store (save AU$1,934) The creme de la creme of LG's OLED TV lineup for 2023, the G3 OLED evo is one helluva screen. It is a greater financial investment compared to the C3 OLED, but the G3 is the only one in the company's line up to employ Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology. MLA helps to better distribute light, resulting in improved contrast and greater brightness, helping the G3 to bridge the gap between OLED TVs and their LED and QD-OLED counterparts. If you want the best possible OLED picture, the G3 is unrivalled. Use the code HGTNOV at checkout to score this all-time low price. If you're after a different size, Appliance Central currently has the best Black Friday discounts across the other three options: 55-inch: AU$3,499 AU$3,090 | 77-inch: AU$8,399 AU$5,739 | 83-inch: AU$10,999 AU$7,700 (Bing Lee eBay*) * Use coupon code HGTNOV at checkout

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV | AU$4,299 AU$2,768 at The Good Guys eBay store (save AU$1,531) Another of our favourite TVs of 2023 has received a decent Black Friday discount, although weirdly, we did see it slightly cheaper earlier in the week. There's not a lot this screen can't do, and everything it does do, it does incredibly well. It's a boon for gamers, is super bright (although its S95C sibling is brighter) and delivers impressive sharpness, detail and colours. It's a sensational screen that is made all the more attractive with just under a AU$1,600 price cut. Use code HGTNOV at checkout for the full discount.

Sony A80L 65-inch 4K OLED TV | AU$4,495 AU$3,545 at Sony eBay store (save AU$950) A small, but welcome saving on this sensational Sony 4K OLED screen from 2023. It is more of a mid-range telly compared to the A90/A95L, but our colleagues at What Hi-Fi? still awarded it the full five stars, praising its picture for being "cinematically authentic." The main niggle was the price, so this discount, despite not being as big as some other OLEDs, helps plead its case. Use code HGTNOV at the eBay checkout to get the above final price. Also available for AU$1 more at The Good Guys eBay store with the same coupon.

Sony A95K 65-inch QD-OLED TV | AU$5,995 AU$3,995 at Sony Australia (save AU$2,000) Sony's 2022 flagship QD-OLED TV has received a huge AU$2,000 discount direct from the maker itself. We gave this screen the full five stars in our Sony A95K review, claiming it to deliver "the most flat-out beautiful images we’ve seen from a consumer television." High praise indeed. It's still certainly an investment compared to other highly capable 65-inch TVs on sale during Black Friday, but it's one we think you'll get the most satisfaction from.