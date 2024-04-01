Not a joke: LG's stunning C3 OLED TV drops to a record-low price at Best Buy

A stunning big-screen OLED display packed with premium features for an incredible price of $1,599.99 must be an April Fool's joke, right? It's not. Best Buy has LG's brilliant 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 (was $2,499.99). That's a massive $900 discount and an incredible price for one of the best OLED TVs on the market.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



While LG's 65-inch C3 OLED is on sale for the same record-low price at Walmart and Amazon, it's sold by third-party retailers. Best Buy's offer ships directly from the retailer and includes free shipping and 24-month financing. I've listed more of Best Buy's top TV deals further down the page, and you can visit our March Madness TV sales page for all the best bargains around the web.

This deal is no joke... LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

More of today's best TV deals

Pre-order Samsung deal at Best Buy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?id=pcmcat1707251695265&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-store%2Fsamsung-first-look%2Fpcmcat1707251695265.c%3Fid%3Dpcmcat1707251695265&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

Best Buy is offering a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 and free installation when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays. Plus, if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can save an additional $100 on your purchase.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6525240&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-50-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6525240.p%3FskuId%3D6525240&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size display, the best-selling Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $229.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538132&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-65-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538132.p%3FskuId%3D6538132&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $529.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the 65-inch display down to an incredible price of $379.99.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $579.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6521460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p%3FskuId%3D6521460&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price. Today's March Madness TV deal also includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536969&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s95c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536969.p%3FskuId%3D6536969&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,399.99 at Best Buy

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model costs $2,399.99. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded this gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.