NFL season is almost here - upgrade your display with one of the best TV deals on Labor Day

It feels like it's been away for a long time but this year's NFL season kicks off in just a matter of days with the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Detroit Lions. It comes with big questions. Will Mahomes and Kelce continue their dominant partnership for another year? How will rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs fill the void left by Swift? And do you have a big enough TV to enjoy the games fully?

I'm not a sports journalist so I'm probably not best placed to answer the first two. But I can certainly help you find a deal on a brand new TV in the Labor Day sales that are currently underway.

There are dozens of deals across a whole range of displays: from big-screen budget 4K sets to premium QLEDs and OLEDs that offer the finest picture quality. I've picked out a small selection of the top deals below so you can find an option that suits your budget and needs for gameday.

Today's 8 best Labor Day TV deals for the NFL

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K TV for just $399.99 is an incredible price, which is why this TCL S4 Series is such a steal this Labor Day. You get a 4K Ultra HD Resolution display for premium picture quality, Dolby Vision and HDR10 for improved lighting and colors, plus DTS Virtual: X for superior sound. The Google TV Smart operating system makes everything easy to use and navigate.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

One of the best Labor Day TV deals we've seen from Best Buy is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $749.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You get support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant and hands-free voice control. There's also Game Mode Plus for when you want to go from the real game to a rematch in Madden with a smooth and responsive gaming experience. All for $750.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and Best Buy just dropped the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors, rich blacks and sharp contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus you get four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. And there's a $100 Best Buy gift card thrown in for today, too.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $349.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap mid-size display, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Insignia F30 Series TV on sale for just $219.99. It comes with the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution support, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa. All for under $220? Solid value for money on a small budget.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the usual price – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality when doing anything - be that movies, TV, sports or gaming.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 Processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies, TV and sports. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly. It lacks some key gaming features, though, so it's one for sports, films and TV above all else.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $429.99.

Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K Outdoor TV: was $3,499.99 , now $2,999.99 at Samsung

We think the Samsung The Terrace TV is a good buy if you want to host some outdoor viewing parties in your backyard. Just in time for football season, you can bring it home for $500 off. It features the same Tizen interface you'd find in Samsung's other speciality TVs (like The Frame), as well as its flagship 8K models like the QN800C. The screen has an IP55 rating so it can resist dust, rainfall, or even a head-on splash from a hose.

If something hasn't completely grabbed you there, do check out our full Labor Day TV sales coverage for even more offers. There's also our hubs dedicated to the Best Buy Labor Day sales and Amazon Labor Day sales that have a handful of TV deals at those retailers.