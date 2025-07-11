It's the final day of Amazon Prime Day TV deals! This is your last chance to pick up most of the offers available here – some might run for longer, but I can guarantee you which ones. TV discounts have been really strong among the Amazon Prime Day UK deals in 2025, and including record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy today, as rated by our reviewers.

I've been covering TVs over Prime Day sales events for seven years, and I lead TechRadar's TV testing team – I picked all the TV deals on this page as being especially worthy of consideration. I've also included the hottest soundbar deals, as chosen by our reviewers who've tested the products.

Here on day four of Prime Day, we're nearly at the end, and so some deals have expired, and some prices have moved up or down. I've updated everything on this page for the final day, removed bad deals, and added a few extra options.

If you see anything you think is a great deal, or want to ask for buying advice, please use the comments section – one of our team will respond! For now, though, here are the UK Prime Day TV deals I think are strongest.

Today's best Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day OLED TV deals

Prime Day 65- 75-inch TV deals

Hisense U8N 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV : was £1,199 now £999 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen this TV by about £90, and it's a lot of TV for the price. It's super-bright, meaning that it can stand up to daytime viewing even in bright, reflection-prone rooms. The colours are rich, there's strong contrast thanks to a mini-LED panel, and it generally blew us away in our review – it earned 4.5 stars.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,149.99 now £799.99 at Amazon We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want.

Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,899 now £969 at Amazon This is a slightly older Sony TV, but thanks to its incredibly impressive image processing and high-quality screen and backlight, it certainly doesn't feel it. It's a very good-value TV for the price, and has specific 'Perfect for PS5' gaming features improving performance with that console. It also has better built-in sound than the competition.

Samsung Q80D 75-inch QLED 4K TV: was £1,199 now £899 at Amazon A really high-quality TV that stands up in quality against budget mini-LED TVs with rich colours and excellent contrast. Samsung's excellent handling of detail, along with the high-quality backlight, mean this TV can really stand up to being 75 inches. It's also fantastic for gaming, with 4K 120Hz support on all four HDMI ports.

Prime Day 48-55-inch TV deals

LG C4 48-inch 4K OLED TV : was £899 now £649 at Amazon Fantastic picture quality with vibrant colours, rich contrast, deep black levels and refined details, the LG C4 is a sight to behold. It delivers higher-than-average brightness for a mid-range OLED too. It also has the full list of gaming features - 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming - as well as razor-sharp performance. Any deal on the LG C4 is worth looking at, but this 28% discount means the 48-inch model hits a new record-low price. Snap it up while you can.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.

Philips OLED809 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,098.98 now £819 at Amazon A small OLED TV that feels much bigger than it is, thanks to its Ambilight, which gently spreads light matching whatever's happening on-screen onto the wall around the TV – so this is perfect for people with limited space, but big ambitions. It's also a seriously great OLED TV, crucially, earning 4.5 stars in our review – it delivers stunning colours, tons of detail, and great streaming support on its Google TV software. This has fallen by a further £30 since the start of Prime Day.

TCL C655K 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £429 now £299 at Amazon This QLED TV is great bang for your buck: 4K levels of detail, QLED's colours, Android TV means great streaming support, and complete HDR support. If you want something fairly small, and with punchy pictures for a cheaper price, it'll work nicely. The price of this has risen £24 since the start of Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £389 at Amazon This TV has only ever been £10 cheaper than this, so it's a good low-priced deal. The Fire TV Omni QLED impressed us in our review, deliver good brightness and colours for the price, and making the most of 4K detail. Fire TV helps to make sure you can stream anything you want, and there's support for both advanced HDR formats, to make the most of its contrast.

Philips OLED759 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £999 now £749 at Amazon This budget OLED TV is great value – it's not as bright as more expensive models, but it has access to all the key streaming services, supports 4K 120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate, and delivers the amazing contrast you expect from an OLED TV. But it also has Ambilight, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread light matching what's on-screen onto the wall around the TV, making it feel like an even bigger screen and more immersive experience.

Prime Day 32-43-inch TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 2-series 32-inch TV: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon This isn't the best deal here, because this TV has fallen to £139 in the past. But it's not a bad deal either – we tested this TV and found it to be a good-quality 32-inch TV with a better smart TV system than most of the competition, so if the size and price are right for you, it's still worth it.

RCA Roku 43-inch 4K Smart TV: was £249 now £179 at Amazon Don't expect a mind-blowing cinema experience from this TV, but do expect an impressively easy to use smart TV system – especially compared to most of the competition at this price. A good budget TV option at this size.

TCL SF560-UK 32-inch QLED smart TV: was £219 now £135 at Amazon Looking for a 32-inch TV with a bit of power to its picture? This QLED TV offers brighter and bolder images than most 32-inch TVs, and uses Amazon's Fire TV smart software, which means it's pretty easy to use overall – and is a great price for this type of TV.

Prime Day soundbar deals

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £349 now £200.45 at Amazon The Hisense AX5125H delivers impressive and immersive audio for a cheap price. It delivers 'real' Dolby Atmos surround sound with effective mapping, and offers real clarity, detail and power. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for it (it's unbelievably fallen to £199 before), but this soundbar delivers at full price, so any discount is worth it.

Sony HT-SF150: was £150 now £84 at Amazon Another Sony soundbar that I simply have to highlight is the extremely affordable Sony HT-SF150. This is a low-cost soundbar that blew me away when I tested it. Yes, in my Sony HT-SF150 review, I gushed over the soundbar's built-in bass reflex speaker, various sound modes and almost premium look. If you want to take movie nights up a notch, but you're on a tight budget, this would be my top recommendation. At well over 40% off, you just can't afford to miss out on this deal.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar : was £449 now £325 at Amazon This Prime Day deal whacks 27% off the stunning Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar and although we've seen it for a little cheaper before, this is still a great offer on a rarely-discounted soundbar. Powerful and immersive, yet still compact, the Beam is an ideal soundbar for anyone hoping to save space. Plus, even music fans will appreciate its playback quality, thanks to its Wi-Fi streaming capabilities.

Sony HT-S2000: was £449 now £269 at Amazon For some reason, Amazon is no longer displaying this soundbar as being 'on sale', but £269 is far cheaper than its original £449 list price. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we praised this awesome value all-in-one soundbar for being pleasingly compact, yet still packing a real punch. With amazing Atmos effects and plenty of features to play around with, it's hard to believe you can get it for such a low price!