Last chance to get Amazon’s UK Prime Day TV deals – huge offers end soon on some of 2025's best TVs and soundbars, all chosen by our experts
Don't miss these Prime Day deals on OLED and QLED TVs of all sizes
It's the final day of Amazon Prime Day TV deals! This is your last chance to pick up most of the offers available here – some might run for longer, but I can guarantee you which ones. TV discounts have been really strong among the Amazon Prime Day UK deals in 2025, and including record-low prices on some of the best TVs you can buy today, as rated by our reviewers.
• Shop all of Amazon's Prime Day deals
I've been covering TVs over Prime Day sales events for seven years, and I lead TechRadar's TV testing team – I picked all the TV deals on this page as being especially worthy of consideration. I've also included the hottest soundbar deals, as chosen by our reviewers who've tested the products.
Here on day four of Prime Day, we're nearly at the end, and so some deals have expired, and some prices have moved up or down. I've updated everything on this page for the final day, removed bad deals, and added a few extra options.
If you see anything you think is a great deal, or want to ask for buying advice, please use the comments section – one of our team will respond! For now, though, here are the UK Prime Day TV deals I think are strongest.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals
- LG C4 OLED TV 55-inch:
was £1,199now £859
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch:
was £1,149now £799
- Samsung Q80D QLED 75-inch:
was £978now £913
- Hisense E77N QLED 55-inch:
was £599now £312
- TCL SF560-UK QLED 32-inch:
was £219now £135
Prime Day OLED TV deals
This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.
This is a phenomenal OLED TV for the price, delivering really bright images, top-class image processing, and every gaming feature you could imagine – it's totally future-proof. Elite image quality, mid-range price (by OLED standards). Here's our five-star LG G4 review.
Fantastic picture quality with vibrant colours, rich contrast, deep black levels and refined details, the LG C4 is a sight to behold. It delivers higher-than-average brightness for a mid-range OLED too. It also has the full list of gaming features - 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming - as well as razor-sharp performance. Any deal on the LG C4 is worth looking at, but this 28% discount means the 48-inch model hits a new record-low price. Snap it up while you can.
This budget OLED TV is great value – it's not as bright as more expensive models, but it has access to all the key streaming services, supports 4K 120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate, and delivers the amazing contrast you expect from an OLED TV. But it also has Ambilight, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread light matching what's on-screen onto the wall around the TV, making it feel like an even bigger screen and more immersive experience.
A small OLED TV that feels much bigger than it is, thanks to its Ambilight, which gently spreads light matching whatever's happening on-screen onto the wall around the TV – so this is perfect for people with limited space, but big ambitions. It's also a seriously great OLED TV, crucially, earning 4.5 stars in our review – it delivers stunning colours, tons of detail, and great streaming support on its Google TV software. This has fallen by a further £30 since the start of Prime Day.
Prime Day 65- 75-inch TV deals
This is the cheapest we've seen this TV by about £90, and it's a lot of TV for the price. It's super-bright, meaning that it can stand up to daytime viewing even in bright, reflection-prone rooms. The colours are rich, there's strong contrast thanks to a mini-LED panel, and it generally blew us away in our review – it earned 4.5 stars.
We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want.
This is a slightly older Sony TV, but thanks to its incredibly impressive image processing and high-quality screen and backlight, it certainly doesn't feel it. It's a very good-value TV for the price, and has specific 'Perfect for PS5' gaming features improving performance with that console. It also has better built-in sound than the competition.
A really high-quality TV that stands up in quality against budget mini-LED TVs with rich colours and excellent contrast. Samsung's excellent handling of detail, along with the high-quality backlight, mean this TV can really stand up to being 75 inches. It's also fantastic for gaming, with 4K 120Hz support on all four HDMI ports.
Prime Day 48-55-inch TV deals
Fantastic picture quality with vibrant colours, rich contrast, deep black levels and refined details, the LG C4 is a sight to behold. It delivers higher-than-average brightness for a mid-range OLED too. It also has the full list of gaming features - 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming - as well as razor-sharp performance. Any deal on the LG C4 is worth looking at, but this 28% discount means the 48-inch model hits a new record-low price. Snap it up while you can.
This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.
A small OLED TV that feels much bigger than it is, thanks to its Ambilight, which gently spreads light matching whatever's happening on-screen onto the wall around the TV – so this is perfect for people with limited space, but big ambitions. It's also a seriously great OLED TV, crucially, earning 4.5 stars in our review – it delivers stunning colours, tons of detail, and great streaming support on its Google TV software. This has fallen by a further £30 since the start of Prime Day.
This QLED TV is great bang for your buck: 4K levels of detail, QLED's colours, Android TV means great streaming support, and complete HDR support. If you want something fairly small, and with punchy pictures for a cheaper price, it'll work nicely. The price of this has risen £24 since the start of Prime Day.
This TV has only ever been £10 cheaper than this, so it's a good low-priced deal. The Fire TV Omni QLED impressed us in our review, deliver good brightness and colours for the price, and making the most of 4K detail. Fire TV helps to make sure you can stream anything you want, and there's support for both advanced HDR formats, to make the most of its contrast.
This is a phenomenal OLED TV for the price, delivering really bright images, top-class image processing, and every gaming feature you could imagine – it's totally future-proof. Elite image quality, mid-range price (by OLED standards). Here's our five-star LG G4 review.
Another great-value budget TV, matching QLED's colours with a full array backlight for good contrast and handling of black tones. There's great smart TV streaming support, including the new Freely platform.
This budget OLED TV is great value – it's not as bright as more expensive models, but it has access to all the key streaming services, supports 4K 120Hz gaming with variable refresh rate, and delivers the amazing contrast you expect from an OLED TV. But it also has Ambilight, which uses LEDs around the edge to spread light matching what's on-screen onto the wall around the TV, making it feel like an even bigger screen and more immersive experience.
Prime Day 32-43-inch TV deals
This isn't the best deal here, because this TV has fallen to £139 in the past. But it's not a bad deal either – we tested this TV and found it to be a good-quality 32-inch TV with a better smart TV system than most of the competition, so if the size and price are right for you, it's still worth it.
Don't expect a mind-blowing cinema experience from this TV, but do expect an impressively easy to use smart TV system – especially compared to most of the competition at this price. A good budget TV option at this size.
Looking for a 32-inch TV with a bit of power to its picture? This QLED TV offers brighter and bolder images than most 32-inch TVs, and uses Amazon's Fire TV smart software, which means it's pretty easy to use overall – and is a great price for this type of TV.
Prime Day soundbar deals
The Hisense AX5125H delivers impressive and immersive audio for a cheap price. It delivers 'real' Dolby Atmos surround sound with effective mapping, and offers real clarity, detail and power. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for it (it's unbelievably fallen to £199 before), but this soundbar delivers at full price, so any discount is worth it.
Another Sony soundbar that I simply have to highlight is the extremely affordable Sony HT-SF150. This is a low-cost soundbar that blew me away when I tested it. Yes, in my Sony HT-SF150 review, I gushed over the soundbar's built-in bass reflex speaker, various sound modes and almost premium look. If you want to take movie nights up a notch, but you're on a tight budget, this would be my top recommendation. At well over 40% off, you just can't afford to miss out on this deal.
This Prime Day deal whacks 27% off the stunning Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar and although we've seen it for a little cheaper before, this is still a great offer on a rarely-discounted soundbar. Powerful and immersive, yet still compact, the Beam is an ideal soundbar for anyone hoping to save space. Plus, even music fans will appreciate its playback quality, thanks to its Wi-Fi streaming capabilities.
For some reason, Amazon is no longer displaying this soundbar as being 'on sale', but £269 is far cheaper than its original £449 list price. In our Sony HT-S2000 review, we praised this awesome value all-in-one soundbar for being pleasingly compact, yet still packing a real punch. With amazing Atmos effects and plenty of features to play around with, it's hard to believe you can get it for such a low price!
At under £400, this soundbar and sub combo is excellent value. In our highly positive Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 review, we highlighted the soundbar's awesome audio output, super-simple setup and treasure trove of features. The sub produces earth-shaking bass while the main bar plates up clear speech, meaning TV shows and movies will sound better than ever.
Amazon is discounting some of its own gear ahead of Prime Day, and is selling the Amazon Fire TV soundbar for 25% less than usual. For less than £90, this compact bar will provide DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, generally clear sound and a simple setup process.
Amazon Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Echo & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Anker & Sony from £15.98
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £159.99
- Phones: up to 20% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: Lenovo & Samsung from £119
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £109
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: up to 25% off Huawei & Samsung
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Entertainment, meaning he's in charge of persuading our team of writers and reviewers to watch the latest TV shows and movies on gorgeous TVs and listen to fantastic speakers and headphones. It's a tough task, as you can imagine. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.