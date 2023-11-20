I’ve seen hundreds of Black Friday Samsung TV deals, and these 8 are the best of 2023

Samsung TVs always feature heavily amongst Black Friday TV deals, and that's for good reason since it makes some of the best TVs available. Thanks to high brightness levels, extensive features and vibrant picture quality, Samsung is easily one of the top TV brands around.

I recently joined TechRadar as the TV hardware staff writer and coming from several years in A/V retail, I've seen hundreds (and hundreds) of Black Friday deals, including many on Samsung TVs. After searching through this year's deals, here are 8 I'd recommend across the US and the UK.

First up is the 55-inch Samsung S90C, our TV of the year at the TechRadar Choice Awards. This model has unbelievable picture and gaming performance thanks to its QD-OLED panel and extensive features such as 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support on all four HDMI 2.1 ports. It's available for $1,299 at Samsung in the US, down from $1,899 and available for a record-low £1,149 at PRC Direct in the UK.

Next up, we'll look at the best deals in the US, so if you're in the UK feel free to scroll down a bit. You can get the 75-inch TU690T for $579.99 at Walmart, down from $749.99, which gives you Samsung quality in a big screen at a bargain price. Stepping up from LCD to QLED, the 65-inch Samsung Q80C is $997.99 at Amazon. This TV gives you not only a bright picture, but also 4K, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support for gaming.

Finally in the US, there's the 75-inch Samsung LS03B Frame for $1,949 at Walmart, reduced down from $2,999. This TV can blend in with your home's decor thanks to its Art mode to make it look like a painting.

In the UK, the 43-inch Samsung CU8500 is £389 at Very. That price is not only down from the original £649, but it comes with a half price soundbar offer, meaning you could get a TV and soundbar for under £500. Next, is the 55-inch Samsung Q80C for £749 at Amazon, which is a great deal on a TV with a bright QLED picture and 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM for gaming.

Finally in the UK, there's the 50-inch Samsung QN90C for £889 at Amazon, down from £1,799. This TV features high brightness levels, making it optimal for daytime viewing, a superb, vivid picture and extensive gaming features.

Black Friday Samsung TV deals in the US

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

Today's best Black Friday TV deal is this best-selling Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of $579.99 at Best Buy. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year but this is the lowest we've seen it so far. It's not clear whether further price cuts will be come in the next week so we wouldn't delay jumping on this saving. Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Samsung's stunning The Frame TV is always a Black Friday bestseller, and Walmart has this 75-inch model on sale for $1,949. That's a whopping $1,050 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



Price Check: Amazon: $2,597.99 Best Buy: $2,599.99

Black Friday Samsung TV deals in the UK

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,149 at PRC Direct

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a 40% discount, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around.

Samsung CU8500 43-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £389 with half-price soundbar offer at Very

This TV is essentially the same as the Samsung CU8000, which got a positive review from us for its rich colours and excellent 4K detail, plus its strong smart TV software. The really juicy deal here is not only the TV, but that Very is offering a half-price Samsung soundbar with it. We'd recommend the Samsung HT-C430 (£199 at Very), which is the right size for this 43-inch TV, and would cost just £99 with this deal, so you'd pay under £500 for both the TV and a big, powerful audio upgrade. Details of this offer are in the TV's description page on Very.

Samsung Q80C 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £789 now £749 at Amazon

55 inches is a popular size in the UK, and a TV of this quality for this price is just fantastic. It's a stunning TV with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and natural motion in movies. You're getting outstanding 4K sharpness and detail, and plenty of brightness for daytime sports viewing. Other size: £1,049 for 65 inches at Amazon

Samsung 50-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was £1,799 now £899 at Amazon

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TV? The QN90C is a superb value, especially at half price. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low input lag.

