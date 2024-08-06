Hurry! Get this super-cheap TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV for under $350

With an increasing amount of 4K content across streaming services, demand for 4K TVs is greater than ever. But not everyone wants to pay thousands for a high-resolution TV that has a tonne of features they don't need. That's why this deal is so good. Today, you can get the TCL Q6 65-inch QLED 4K TV at Walmart for $348 (was $498).

At its usual price, the TCL 65-inch QLED TV would be worth recommending. But for an extra $150 off? You can’t go wrong here. It’s sure to look good in the majority of homes being the perfect size for shows, movies and gaming, while also boasting some useful smart features.

Today's best TCL QLED 4K TV deal

TCL Q6 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $498 now $348 at Walmart

It's amazing how good this QLED panel is for a budget TV. Rich colors are backed up by a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight so you get a brighter image. There’s also Motion Rate 240, which helps maintain exceptional motion clarity. A dedicated game mode provides a 120Hz variable refresh rate, delivering a buttery smooth experience even if the action is fast-moving. Overall, it's an impressive TV for the price.

If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s one of the best TV brands for low-cost TVs and offers good enough quality to rival mid-range sets. The TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV still offers a lot of features that you would expect to see on pricier models.

Features include Dolby Vision, HDR, and HLG support, which all means you get a great-looking picture with accurate colors and fine attention to detail. The auto-game mode delivers the lowest possible input lag and latency, while the QLED picture looks great for the price.

Extras include support for Bluetooth headphones and an eARC HDMI input, which means this TCL display punches above its weight at this price. There's also support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are many other TV deals you may wish to check out alongside this one. If you can afford to spend more, the many OLED TV deals unfolding could be a winner for you too, but this QLED TV will help to keep costs down.