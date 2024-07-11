Forget Prime Day – this 2024 Hisense mini-LED 4K TV has hit a new low price

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off on July 16, but there are already some great TV deals happening in advance of the Prime Day sales proper. One of the best early deals we’ve seen is the 55-inch Hisense U8N for $798 (was $1,099). That’s a sweet discount on Hisense’s next-to-flagship mini-LED TV, especially for a 2024 model that’s only been around for a few months.

The 55-inch Hisense U8N has hit its lowest yet price on Amazon, and it’s 27% off the original cost. That makes it a deal worth jumping on now, as prices are unlikely to drop much further when the official Prime Day TV deals start.

Today's best 55-inch Hisense U8N deal

Hisense 55-inch U8N mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon

Hisense’s 55-inch U8N is now on sale for $798. That’s a great price for a 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also a great TV for gaming with 144Hz support, and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system promises spacious sound. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this TV, and it’s unlikely to go lower on Prime Day.

The Hisense U8N has mostly similar specs to the Hisense U8K we reviewed in 2023, but the company says the new model is nearly twice as bright, with a 3,000 nits peak light output. It also has an anti-reflection screen, which, combined with its high brightness, makes it a perfect TV for daytime sports viewing.

Other standout features of the Hisense U8N include Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range, 144Hz support for PC gaming, AI-enhanced picture processing, and a built-in 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system with two up-firing speakers for more spacious sound. It also runs the Google TV smart TV platform and has a built-in mic for hands-free voice control.

Need a soundbar to go with the Hisense U8N TV? Check out these Prime Day soundbar deals and our review of Hisense's budget 5.1.2-channel soundbar system, which is now $100 off at Amazon.

