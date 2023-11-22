Don't wait for Black Friday - Samsung's The Frame TV is $1,100 off at Walmart right now

If you're like me and had your eye on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, then there's no need to wait for Black Friday to grab a really good deal. Walmart just launched its official Black Friday sale, and the retailer has this massive 75-inch model down to $1,899 (was $2,999). That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. It also beats the current offers at Best Buy and Amazon, making it one of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted so far.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the stylish set also transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, as well as smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Walmart's offer on Samsung's best-selling Frame TV is not only the best price you can find for this specific model, but it's also one the biggest discounts I've seen in today's Black Friday TV deals. I don't expect you'll find a better deal come Friday, so if you want to add this gorgeous display to your home, then you should grab this bargain at Walmart now.

Black Friday TV deal - Samsung's The Frame QLED TV

Price Check: Amazon: $1,947.99 Best Buy: $1,999.99

More Black Friday TV deals

LG 65-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $2,796.99 now $2,296.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the 65-inch model down to $2,296.99 - a new record-low price.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Black Friday TV deals, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Walmart

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker as well, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to the LG C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features brilliant picture quality with bright colors and great contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 - a new record-low price.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $549.99, thanks to today's massive $750 discount. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

