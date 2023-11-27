Cyber Monday 8K TV deals are here – grab great savings on Samsung sets and more

Cyber Monday 8K TV deals have arrived, so if you didn't grab a deal on Black Friday or the weekend, there are still plenty of offers available. And to help you out, we've gathered them all together here in this guide.

A lot of the best Cyber Monday deals are going to follow on from the Black Friday deals we saw, but we're keeping our eyes out for any extra discounts that may appear over the course of the day.

Amongst these TVs, you'll find the best 8K TVs available. 8K TVs are a lot pricier than the average 4K flagship TV, but for those looking for the next level with unrivalled detail, excellent 8K upscaling and that wow factor, check out some of the best Cyber Monday 8K TV deals below.

Today's best Cyber Monday 8K TV deals in the US

Samsung 85-inch QN800B 8K Neo-QLED (mini-LED) TV: was $3,149.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung QN800B provides colorful and dynamic images, and features such as four HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming. It also comes with Samsung's very useful external connections box (One Connect) to keep things neat and tidy. 8K TVs are always going to pricier than average, but under $2,500 for an 85-inch version? Now, you have our attention, Walmart.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C 8K Neo-QLED (mini-LED) TV: was $4,999 now $3,194 at Walmart

Keeping the 8K TV flag waving, the Samsung QN900C demonstrates what all the fuss about 8K TVs is. Excellent 8K upscaling, stunning brightness and contrast and fantastic color depth combine to make a phenomenal picture. It's still pricier than a lot of 4K flagship 65-inch TVs, but $1,805 off is a massive discount and makes the 8K dream that little more attainable.

Sony 75-inch Z9K 8K mini-LED TV: was $5,999.99 now $5,498 at Amazon

Offering mini-LED picture, Dolby Vision support, 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM capabilities, this a well-featured 8K TV. It also has Perfect for PS5 features such as auto HDR tone-mapping if you own a PS5. As it is 8K and also a big screen, it still carries a premium price tag but a $500 saving is not something to ignore.

Today's best Cyber Monday 8K TV deals in the UK

Samsung 65-inch QN800C 8K Neo-QLED (mini-LED) TV: was £3,899 now £2,799 at Currys

The Samsung QN800C is the mid-range 2023 8K mini-LED from Samsung and offers high brightness, elegant design and Dolby Atmos with eight built-in speakers. If it's anything like its more premium counterpart, the QN900C, it'll be an outstanding TV. Not only does it have £1,100 off, but you can claim a FREE Samsung Freestyle portable projector until November 28, by simply accessing the 'Special Offers' tab on the right hand side of the page.

Samsung 55-inch QN700B 8K mini-LED TV: was £2,599 now £949 at PRC Direct

This is one of the cheapest ways you can access 8K technology. It has a mini-LED panel, super-slim design and AMD Freesync Premium pro and VRR support for gaming, although it does only have a 50Hz panel. There may be better 4K TVs out there at this price, but this is the lowest price this 8K TV has ever been.

LG 77-inch Z2 8K OLED TV: was £11,999.99 now £8,999 at John Lewis

The LG Z2 offers LG's OLED quality picture and comes with Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1 featuring VRR, G-Sync and the a9 Gen5 Ai Processor, to get the most out of your games and movies. It's undeniable this is a very premium TV that carries a big price tag, but for those after 8K OLED picture in a big screen, this £3,000 discount is a very good saving.

Cyber Monday 8K TV deals 2023: FAQs