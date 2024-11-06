Black Friday has arrived: LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV gets a staggering $1,300 discount

While the official Black Friday deals date is still weeks away, this incredible discount on LG's stunning C4 OLED TV makes it feel like the holiday has already arrived.

Amazon now has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,394 (originally $2,699.99), which is a whopping $1,300 discount and a new record-low price. It's such an incredible deal that I can't imagine the price will drop further at Amazon's official Black Friday sale.

The LG C4 is a successor to last year's LG C3 OLED, which TechRadar highly praised and is ranked in our best TV guide. Upgrades to the LG C4 include an improved picture experience with boosted brightness, a 144hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Black Friday has arrived: LG's C4 OLED TV

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,394 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,394. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. I can imagine the price dropping further during Black Friday.

I've listed more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals below, including record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs from brands like Samsung, Insignia, and Sony.

More early Black Friday TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's a great choice for everyday viewing. Today's Black Friday sale at Samsung brings this 55-inch model down to its lowest price ever.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,299.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is down to $1,299.99, thanks to Samsung's early Black Friday sale. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000+ price cut.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Sony's all-new 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV is getting an impressive $1,100 discount, bringing the price down to a new record low of $1,699.99. Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design with a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrasts, and cinematic sound from the entire screen.

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model, but it still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

This is a great deal if you're interested in a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday. The 2024 Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.