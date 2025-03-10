Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99

Deals
By
published

Tournament savings from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

March Madness TV deals
(Image credit: Best Buy)

Selection Sunday is this week, which means March Madness TV deals are live at Best Buy. The retailer launched a massive sale, slashing prices on its best-selling TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and Insignia.

Shop Best Buy's full sale

You can score record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with deals starting at just $259.99. As a deals editor for TechRadar who regularly covers TV sales, I've scoured Best Buy's site and listed the nine best offers below. I chose highly-rated displays, many of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar, that offer incredible value thanks to today's March Madness discounts.

A few highlights include this Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $499.99, TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 and Sony's massive 77-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV on sale for $2,499.99.

Shop more of Best Buy's top March Madness TV deals below so you can upgrade your display in time for the big dance, which is slated to start on March 18.

March Madness TV sale at Best Buy: the 9 best deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV
LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

View Deal
Insignia 55-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $399.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV to watch March Madness, this 55-inch display is an incredible deal at only $259.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal
TCL Q6 65-inch 4K QLED TV
TCL Q6 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring superior brightness and colors that pop. Today's March Madness deal is a new record-low price and outstanding value for a QLED display.

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

View Deal
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

View Deal
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

View Deal
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

View Deal
Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV
Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,399.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

View Deal
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

View Deal

You can shop more of today's best TV deals and see premium options in our OLED TV deals guide. You can also browse today's best Samsung promo codes.

See more Television Deals
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Prime Day TV deals
Best Buy's huge clearance TV sale is live - 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs starting at just $89.99
TV deals
Best Buy is slashing prices on TVs – shop massive deals from LG, TCL and Samsung
OLED Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy has a massive OLED TV sale ahead of the Super Bowl – deals from just $599.99
OLED Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy has a massive clearance sale on OLED TVs - deals starting at just $599.99
Samsung TV deals
Better than Black Friday: Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale is live – save up to $2,100
best cheap TV deals
The best TV deals in March 2025
Latest in Televisions
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Google Chromecast 2
Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming
75&quot; Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D on green background with big savings text
Save a massive $1,500 on the best TV for sports in the latest Samsung sale
The Sonos Arc Ultra in a living room, in front of plants and personal niknaks
Setting up the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar was one of the worst tech experiences of my life, but damn it sounds incredible
The Personalised Sound Wizard on the LG C5, showing the testing process with multiple choices on the screen
I saw the LG C5 OLED TV's new personalized sound mode in action, and it's the best AI TV feature I've seen so far
Latest in Deals
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
A TV with the Disney Plus and Hulu logos displayed next to the words &#039;don&#039;t miss&#039;
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price – perfect timing for Daredevil: Born Again and Moana 2
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
More about televisions
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers

Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Google Chromecast 2

Chromecast users are getting increasingly angry about a weird 'untrusted device' bug that blocks casting – but a fix is coming
Twitter social media application change logo to X. Elon Musk CEO of twitter rebranded Twitter to &#039;X&#039;. Social media application technology concept.

X is down again – here's everything we know about Twitter's third outage of the day
See more latest
Most Popular
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung
75&quot; Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D on green background with big savings text
Save a massive $1,500 on the best TV for sports in the latest Samsung sale
A TV with the Disney Plus and Hulu logos displayed next to the words &#039;don&#039;t miss&#039;
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price – perfect timing for Daredevil: Born Again and Moana 2
Amazon deals
Amazon's spring sale is live: shop 25 best-selling tech and appliance deals from $9.99
The artwork for The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense controller
When and where to pre-order The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense: all the information and best links to bookmark
The Apple MacBook Air M2 on a red background with text saying Lowest Price next to it.
The excellent MacBook Air M2 drops to an unbelievable price of $699 - yes, really