Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99

Selection Sunday is this week, which means March Madness TV deals are live at Best Buy. The retailer launched a massive sale, slashing prices on its best-selling TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and Insignia.

• Shop Best Buy's full sale

You can score record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with deals starting at just $259.99. As a deals editor for TechRadar who regularly covers TV sales, I've scoured Best Buy's site and listed the nine best offers below. I chose highly-rated displays, many of which have been reviewed here at TechRadar, that offer incredible value thanks to today's March Madness discounts.

A few highlights include this Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $499.99, TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 and Sony's massive 77-inch Bravia 8 OLED TV on sale for $2,499.99.

Shop more of Best Buy's top March Madness TV deals below so you can upgrade your display in time for the big dance, which is slated to start on March 18.

March Madness TV sale at Best Buy: the 9 best deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

TCL Q6 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring superior brightness and colors that pop. Today's March Madness deal is a new record-low price and outstanding value for a QLED display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,499.99. That's a $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,399.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

You can shop more of today's best TV deals and see premium options in our OLED TV deals guide. You can also browse today's best Samsung promo codes.