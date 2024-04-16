Walmart Plus members just got a great free gaming perk

Walmart Plus already offers several perks for shoppers, including free shipping, fuel savings, a Paramount Plus subscription and exclusive early access to sales events. But now the retailer has just added a new perk that's sure to interest the gamers out there: a two-month free trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft's premium subscription service gives you access to a rolling library of over 100 games to play on your PC and Xbox console or to stream from the cloud to compatible devices such as TVs, phones and tablets. It usually costs $14.99 per month. Think of it like a Netflix for games, in a sense, where you can pick and choose what to download or play: from brand-new releases to indie gems and classic favorites such as Starfield, Diablo 4, Fallout 76, Control, Sea of Thieves and more.

If you want to give it a go then all you have to do is navigate to the offers section in your Walmart Plus membership page and you should see an option to claim two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Copy the promo code you're given, sign in to your Microsoft or Xbox account and enter it there to activate your freebie. You can also activate it on your Xbox console if you prefer.

Walmart Plus – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Faccount%2Fplus%2Foverview" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">two months free with Walmart Plus

Walmart Plus has just got a new perk: two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free (usually $14.99 per month). Subscribers to the retailer's membership program can claim a promo code now that gets you 60-days access to the gaming subscription service from Microsoft. Once redeemed you can download or stream over 100 games to your PC and Xbox, or compatible TV, phone and tablet devices. A great freebie for gamers.

Just note, that you will only be able to redeem the code if you're not currently signed up to Xbox Game Pass - so this is an offer for new members only – and codes are valid until August 2. Remember to cancel your subscription before the two months are up, too, to avoid being charged once the free trial expires.

Not a Walmart Plus member? You can join now for $12.95 a month and still make a saving on this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate freebie - plus try all the other perks at the retailer for 30 days.