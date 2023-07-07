The TechRadar Choice Awards return for 2023 – nominate your favorite tech today!

We're delighted to announce that the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 are returning for another year, combining the votes of TechRadar readers with the opinions of our judges to crown the best technology products and services of the year.

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 are just getting started, but now is the time to give your favorites a head start. We're opening public nominations today for anyone to suggest products that should be on our shortlists.

Maybe it's just something you love, or maybe you represent it professionally – but either way, you can make sure it's on our radar by entering it at our nominations site today. The nominations stage will be open until August 18, 2023.

As ever, the categories for the TechRadar Choice Awards span everything from drones to TVs, phones to air fryers, running watches to action cams and lots more.

You can see the full list of categories here, and the vast majority of them will be decided not just by our experts, but by the votes from readers. We'll create a shortlist of potential winners, and the public will have the chance to vote for their favorites; these are the awards that can reflect what the users of these products really think about them.

To be eligible for the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, products must have been released since July 1, 2022 and before September 30, 2023 – with some exceptions, which you can find here in our explanation of the TechRadar Choice Awards process.

If you want a recap of which products we honored last year, check out our TechRadar Choice Awards 2022 winners list. We can't wait to see what gets nominated in 2023!

Stay tuned for more announcements on when voting will start, and when we'll announce our winners.