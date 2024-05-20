The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus drops to a record-low price ahead of Memorial Day

Just ahead of this year's official Memorial Day sales event, Amazon has launched an early sale, which includes discounts on its latest smartphones. The best deal we've spotted is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus on sale for a record-low price of $799.99 (it was $1,000).



The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is part of Samsung's newest line of S24 smartphones--so new, in fact, that this is its first significant price cut. The limited-time deal only applies to the S24 Plus phone with 256 GB storage in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black. For example, the same storage and colors for the S24 are only $15 less than the S24 Plus. But, with the larger screen size and RAM, it's hard to recommend the S24 over its beefier sibling.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $1,000 now $799.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offers a middle ground between Samsung's most affordable S24 smartphone and the premium S24 Ultra. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen that reaches up to 2,600 nits of brightness and AI photo-editing qualities that rival the S24 Ultra's. Besides the visuals, it stands out in terms of its lengthy battery life and promise of 7 years of Android support for the foreseeable future. It's currently on sale for 20% of the original price.

Our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review praises the value that the "middle child" brings as an in-between the S24 and S24 Ultra. It's slightly larger than the S24 and S23 predecessors and offers the same brighter, more vibrant QHD+ screen as the S24 Ultra. The 6.7-inch screen capably displays higher resolutions and reaches up to a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, so there's no need to worry about dim screens in the sweltering summer sun. It also runs on 12 GB of RAM for smooth operation (versus the 8 GB with the S24) and has a lengthy battery life that lets you leave your charger at home for the day. As stated in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus overview, it also shares photo-enhancing Galaxy AI features with the S24 Ultra.

