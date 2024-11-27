Not a drill! Save $200 on the 9th-generation iPad with a massive 256GB of storage

The 9th-generation iPad remains a solid choice for those on a budget or who prefer the older iPad design: now, thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted so far, you can get the 9th-generation iPad with 256GB of storage for just $279.99 (was $479.99).

The 9th-generation iPad normally starts with 64GB of storage, as does its 10th-generation follow-up – which is why this deal is so impressive. Having 256GB at your disposal means this 10.2-inch iPad would make an ideal travel companion to load up with films and games, an excellent family device with enough room for multiple users' apps, or a trusty tool for students who need plenty of space for study materials.

Today's best iPad 10.2 (2021) deal

Apple iPad: was $479.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The 9th-generation iPad is as solid as ever for everyday, casual, and family use, and with storage bumped up to a healthy 256GB this trusty tablet has space to spare for apps, photos, videos, and games. The 10.2-inch Retina display keeps things looking sharp, while the included A13 Bionic chipset still has enough oomph to get you through the day. Speaking of which, this iPad boasts all-day battery life to help keep you connected and entertained. A great pick for families, students, and lighter users – you even get a Touch ID-enabled home button.

As we noted in our 9th-generation iPad review, this is a device that synthesizes the essential parts of Apple's tablet experience into an affordable and portable package. Its solid software longevity and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil means this slate can be a decent creative tool as well as an excellent entertainment machine. The included A13 Bionic chipset and 3GB of RAM won't be winning races anymore, but that combination offers enough power for everyday use.

If you're looking to nab a great bargain on a new tablet this Black Friday, be sure to check out our live blog of the best Black Friday tablet deals and our regularly updated roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US