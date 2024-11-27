Not a drill! Save $200 on the 9th-generation iPad with a massive 256GB of storage
Loads of space for photos, videos, apps and games
The 9th-generation iPad remains a solid choice for those on a budget or who prefer the older iPad design: now, thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted so far, you can get the 9th-generation iPad with 256GB of storage for just $279.99 (was $479.99).
The 9th-generation iPad normally starts with 64GB of storage, as does its 10th-generation follow-up – which is why this deal is so impressive. Having 256GB at your disposal means this 10.2-inch iPad would make an ideal travel companion to load up with films and games, an excellent family device with enough room for multiple users' apps, or a trusty tool for students who need plenty of space for study materials.
Today's best iPad 10.2 (2021) deal
The 9th-generation iPad is as solid as ever for everyday, casual, and family use, and with storage bumped up to a healthy 256GB this trusty tablet has space to spare for apps, photos, videos, and games. The 10.2-inch Retina display keeps things looking sharp, while the included A13 Bionic chipset still has enough oomph to get you through the day. Speaking of which, this iPad boasts all-day battery life to help keep you connected and entertained. A great pick for families, students, and lighter users – you even get a Touch ID-enabled home button.
As we noted in our 9th-generation iPad review, this is a device that synthesizes the essential parts of Apple's tablet experience into an affordable and portable package. Its solid software longevity and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil means this slate can be a decent creative tool as well as an excellent entertainment machine. The included A13 Bionic chipset and 3GB of RAM won't be winning races anymore, but that combination offers enough power for everyday use.
If you're looking to nab a great bargain on a new tablet this Black Friday, be sure to check out our live blog of the best Black Friday tablet deals and our regularly updated roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H: $600 off Nikon, GoPro, Canon & Sony
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $2,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Christmas decor, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, AirPods & appliances
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, decor & Christmas
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.