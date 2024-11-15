LG's best cheap OLED TV just plummeted to $599.99 for Black Friday

You usually have to pay through the nose for an OLED TV. That is, until now. Thanks to this stunning early Black Friday deal you can now get the LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV at Best Buy for $599 (was $799). That's a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money.

LG's best cheap OLED TV offers excellent picture quality, vivid colors and rich blacks, a powerful processor for upscaling and four HDMI 2.1 ports for the smoothest gaming experience on current-gen consoles. With Christmas around the corner, now is the time to treat yourself to a perfectly sized 48-inch OLED TV following today's $200 reduction.

Today's best LG OLED TV deal

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This $200 discount on the 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV brings it down to the lowest price it's ever been. The display itself has self-lit OLED pixels alongside Dolby Vision for enhanced color and contrast. This makes it great for watching TV and movies. If you prefer to lose yourself in the latest games then the TV also has you covered thanks to its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate. At this price, it's hard to say no, and it's easily the best cheap OLED TV right now.

The LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV has some pretty impressive specs. First up are the 8 million self-lit pixels that make any picture look absolutely incredible. Images are boosted by Dolby Vision which enhances both color and contrast. In short, everything will look amazing.

Then there's amazing gaming features, including NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. Being able to connect up to four devices through any of the HDMI ports means you can hook this TV up to any console, PC, or laptop. We also love the onboard Dolby Atmos-powered surround sound that further immerses audiences.

If you're still not sure, take a look at our best OLED TVs for a wider set of options. If it's LG you love, then we've narrowed the search down for you with the best LG OLED TVs. If that's not enough, check out our comparison of the LG C4 vs. LG B4.

