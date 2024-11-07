Kia shows off new off-road EV concepts and they look like the perfect apocalypse escape rides

EV9 ADVNTR and PV 5WKNDR Concept go big on off-road thrills

They are designed to showcase the flexibility of Kia's EV platforms

One-of-a-kind vehicles not for production... yet

The annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show - or SEMA for short - brings together the great and the good of the vehicle aftermarket world, often acting as a springboard for wild and outlandish custom and concept cars.

Held in Las Vegas, the show has recently become an excuse for some of the world’s largest automakers to reveal models that probably won’t go into production but absolutely steal the show anyway… and Kia did just that this year.

Unveiling the EV9 ADVNTR Concept EV SUV and the PV 5WKNDR Concept electric van (someone turn Kia's spell check on), the brand aimed to showcase the versatility, ruggedness, and general outdoor potential of its existing EV9 platform and prove that its recently announced line of vans and commercial vehicles can actually be exciting.

As a result, the EV9 ADVNTR concept was physically on the marque’s stand in the Las Vegas Convention Center, packing a redesigned front end, a roof-mounted rack with a light bar, and reinforced rocker panels along the sides.

Raised suspension, built-in tow hooks, ultra-rugged tires, and a line of accessories (think coolers and shovels) also elevated the concept above and beyond its already handsome EV9, three-row electric SUV sibling.

Kia is keen to point out that these are 'one-of-a-kind' vehicles with zero production intent. Still, the EV9-based concept showcases a potential avenue for future spin-off models or simply a look at a handful of official accessories owners can purchase to toughen up their ride.

Similarly, the PV5 WKNDR Concept electric van also has a raised ride height and off-road tires, but this concept is designed to showcase the versatility of Kia’s upcoming line-up of Purpose Beyond Vehicles (PBVs).

Originally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, the PBV line-up will encompass a range of electric vans of varying sizes. All of which are highly flexible, modular, and easily configured for various jobs and tasks.

Analysis: Kia makes its vans interesting

The PV5 WKNDR Concept aims to spice up the typically bland world of commercial vehicles with a look at what a futuristic camper from the brand might look like.

It boasts a built-in "Gear Head" feature, which manifests in a storage solution that provides off-board, sheltered storage space for kit when the vehicle is stationary. Kia says this allows for "maximum utilization of interior space while still offering easy access to gear outside."

Think of it as a sliding pantry door that appears from the side of the van, complete with mesh netting to stop bugs and bears from mauling your stuff.

Moreover, 'Gear Head' can also be transformed into a mobile pantry for cooking, while solar panels and wind-driven ‘hydro-turbine’ wheels recharge the batteries to facilitate off-grid adventures.

The list of onboard adventure kit is also impressive, with a built-in compressor for adjusting tire pressures or blowing up a mattress, swiveling captain’s chairs, and a modular interior that can transform into a cozy lounge-like environment.

It's a clever move from Kia - draw in the crowds with a futuristic camper while subtly raising awareness of the fact it has an upcoming purpose-built electric vehicle platform for more mundane use.