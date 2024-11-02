I’ve driven the Kia EV3 and it's one of the best electric vehicles for most people right now

Despite the relatively lethargic uptake of electric vehicles, the Kia EV6 is often considered as one of the leading lights in the industry. With a solid electric range, radical styling and plentiful in-car tech, it kickstarted Kia’s recent journey towards a fully electric line-up.

Last year, we were promised an entire range spanning EV2 to EV9, but have only seen the latter so far. An impressively large seven-seat SUV that beat Volvo and Range Rover at its own game, the EV9 is also the most expensive car Kia has ever produced and is well out of the reach of many normal, hard-working folk.

There have been cries from many buyers for a smaller, more affordable option for months now and the EV3, which starts at £32,995 in the UK (around $35,000 when it eventually goes in sale in the US in 2026) answers that call with confidence.

(Image credit: Kia)

Riding on the same platform as the EV6 and the sister company’s Hyundai Ioniq 5, but offering either 58.3kWh or the larger 81.4kWh battery packs, the EV3 is almost 400mm shorter than the recently-refreshed EV6. Bu you wouldn’t know it.

Where some families might find the EV6 a little claustrophobic inside, with the swooping roofline impeding taller drivers and occupants, the EV3 is positively cavernous. It’s also dripping with technology, offers some of the best efficiency of any electric vehicle on sale today and impresses with its laid-back, easy-to-live-with demeanor.

The electric vehicle market has been desperately seeking that ‘catch-all’ car that could one day gain the notoriety of Volkswagen’s Golf and Ford’s best-selling Fiesta in Europe, or the likes of Honda’s CR-V and Toyota’s Rav 4 in North America. The EV3 could well be that car.

A stylish SUV

(Image credit: Future)

Karim Habib, Kia’s head of global design, has helped propel the brand into more luxurious territory with his team’s approach to exterior styling. Love it or hate it, the EV6 turned heads when it first arrived on the scene and the massive EV9 cuts an imposing figure on the road today.

The EV3 is essentially a shrunken version of its larger SUV sibling, but it has a characteristic all of its own. Despite being smaller than the EV6, it still feels like a large car, with enough futuristic design touches (check out the front and rear light signature and squared-off wheel arches) to have pedestrians double-taking.

Decked out in a sharp white and black hue, the test car I drove around the bustling streets of Seoul had more than a hint of Stormtrooper about it, with its sharp exterior lines ensuring it stood out among a crowd of swooping South Korean saloons.

(Image credit: Kia)

Inside, there’s a clever use of cloth (made from recycled plastics) that covers most of the dash, while the central extendable wood effect arm rest acts as a place to rest a laptop (so you can work while charging) or a taco tray (so you can eat while charging).

There’s plentiful head and legroom for all, the trunk or boot is massive, and there’s extra stowage space in the ‘frunk’. Better still, the seats are beyond comfortable, with adjustable and cushioned headrests pinched from the EV9 that beat most pillows for plushness.

Unlike the EV6, which can feel a little gloomy inside, the EV3 is light, airy and welcoming, making it great for those with young kids. It’s easy to swivel around in the front seats and chat to those in back. A full length panoramic sunroof would improve the airiness even further but it’s a nice place to be.

Screen time

(Image credit: Kia)

Kia isn’t shy about the technology it offers as standard on the EV3, with the infotainment system comprising two 12.3-inch displays, as well as a smaller 5.3-inch panel sandwiched in-between the two that takes care of air conditioning.

The climate control panel is annoyingly located just behind the steering wheel, making it difficult to see and interact with.

It’s a mammoth digital offering, although the climate control panel is annoyingly located just behind the steering wheel, making it difficult to see and interact with. Spend a bit extra and the cars come with a crisp head-up display, while the constantly-connected nature of the vehicle results in smart mapping and routing, as well as a suite of downloadable apps, such as YouTube.

There’s also the full gamut of Hyundai’s latest digital assistant, which uses generative AI to communicate and answer questions in natural language. It can control most of the functionality within the vehicle, but is also open to wider questions and queries. It works well.

Even the interior lighting is clever, with the ability to change the hue to suit a mood. During the test drive, I noticed it flashed red when it detected that I was traveling above the speed limit (sorry, officer).

(Image credit: Kia)

The smart adaptive cruise control is intuitive and very easy to use, even automatically adapting your speed if it detects average speed road sections and it is able to autonomously change lanes with a flick of the indicator stalk.

It is all very clever stuff that’s largely very simple to use, while physical buttons remain so the screen-prodding is kept to a minimum. Above all else, the tech (and interior as a whole) feels approachable and not as shouty as other brands. Kia wanted to create a luxury home decor ambience and it has paid off.

The front seats even feature a one-button, fully-reclined mode to assist with catching some zeds while charging. You can’t get any more laid back and homely than that.

A premium EV experience

(Image credit: Kia)

The EV3 won’t blow any minds with its driving performance, but that’s not its intention. The 150kW/204hp motor found across the entire range is capable of propelling the car from a standstill to 62mph in 7.5 seconds, which is plenty enough for most, but tame compared to other EVs.

Similarly, the steering is light and a breeze to use around town and the driving dynamics lend themselves to daily use, rather than thrill-seeking on country lanes. Perhaps more importantly, the electric range of 372 miles in the larger battery option (267 miles in the 58kWh variant) is decent enough for lengthy road trips.

The max charging speed is 128kW for the larger battery, meaning a 20-80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes from a fast charger. That's down somewhat on rivals, but still fast enough to make big distances possible.

The Hyundai Motor Group in general has some of the most efficient EVs on sale today and the Kia EV3 is no different. The range that’s offered up by the infotainment system is pretty much spot on and the built-in routing will assist by delivering live charging availability and route options that incorporate the required charging stops.

(Image credit: Kia)

Granted, the EV3 isn’t the ultra-affordable compact car some sectors of the buying public have been demanding, but it isn’t designed to hit that brief. Hyundai has the Inster to fill that void and Kia has promised its smallest most affordable vehicle in the EV2, which is due in 2026.

Instead, the EV3 is a great middle-ground, affording plenty of space and tons of tech, while substantially undercutting a Kia EV6 with similar power output and overall range.

It’s excellent and Kia has seemingly done it again with another hit EV. It makes you wonder if it’s worth spending more in the EV5, which is on sale in Australia now but will be released elsewhere next year.