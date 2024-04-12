Huge weekend sale at Best Buy – shop the 13 best deals I recommend

It feels like the last one just ended but Best Buy is back with another three-day sale featuring TVs, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and much more. I've scanned through the offers and uncovered 13 of the best deals available this weekend that get a nod of approval from me and TechRadar's team of experts.

It's a great time if you're looking to buy some Apple tech as the retailer has record-low prices aplenty. You can get the top-rated MacBook Air 13-inch M2 for $849.99 (was $1,099.99), while the previous generation but excellent value iPad 10.2 is down to $249.99 ($329.99). Both are some of the best items in their categories that are well-reviewed here at TechRadar.

As for some other highlights, there's the LG C3 48-inch OLED TV for $999.99, a versatile and affordable Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook for $389.99, and this PlayStation 5 - Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $449.99.

On top of this weekend's deals, My Best Buy members get access to further discounts on select products, so be sure to use your membership or sign up for My Best Buy to secure those extra savings where available. You can also check out the latest Best Buy discount codes for some additional ways to save.

13 top deals at Best Buy this weekend

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6546661&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-11-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546661.p%3FskuId%3D6546661&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $799.99 now $669.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this discount brings it to a new low price. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance and fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tablets/samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-and-tab-s9-plus-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

LG C3 48-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6534584&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-48-class-c3-series-oled-evo-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6534584.p%3FskuId%3D6534584&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $999.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. This is an incredible deal if you're looking for a premium OLED display under $1,000.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6447382&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p%3FskuId%3D6447382&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $249 now $189.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for the same record-low price of $189.99 that we last saw over Black Friday. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/airpods-pro-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=4901809&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3FskuId%3D4901809&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $329.99 now $249 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 is still available at Amazon for its lowest price ever this week. Apple's last-generation tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level slate can do it all without issue: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than the Apple iPad 10.2.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6509650&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3FskuId%3D6509650&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6565065&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p%3FskuId%3D6565065&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you've been waiting for a strong offer on the most recent PS5 Slim console, this is the lowest price we've seen on this bundle, which includes the console and a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's a superb package for those looking to pick up the console for the first time.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6550736&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flenovo-ideapad-flex-5i-chromebook-plus-laptop-14-2k-touch-intel-i3-1315u-with-8gb-memory-intel-uhd-graphics-128gb-ssd-storm-grey%2F6550736.p%3FskuId%3D6550736&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $499 now $389 at Best Buy

Want a laptop but also think you'd appreciate the flexibility of a tablet? Why not both? This Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers a lot of versatility and decent overall performance for light use and everyday tasks. Plus, you have the option to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. The less demanding ChromeOS ensures cheaper entry-level components such as the Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM go further. It also means that battery life is considerably improved compared to Windows machines, with up to 10 hours available on a single charge.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560599&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3FskuId%3D6560599&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $1,539.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

A huge $440 saving is available on this bundle which includes a Surface Pro 9 and the useful Surface Keyboard cover to convert the tablet into a full laptop experience. The specification is good too, including a crisp 13-inch touchscreen, solid mid-range Intel i5 processor, and a generous 16GB of RAM. Storage is a little disappointing at 256GB (we would've liked 512GB), but the other components – as well as that free Keyboard Cover – make up for it.

Apple Watch Series 9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6574328&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-series9-gps-41mm-aluminum-case-with-storm-blue-sport-band-small-medium-silver%2F6574328.p%3FskuId%3D6574328&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399.99 now $329 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 is back to the same record-low price we saw over Black Friday at Best Buy. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/smartwatches/apple-watch-series-9-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and a new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537363&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537363.p%3FskuId%3D6537363&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option if you don't need an expensive high-display but still want a solid overall picture – and you can grab this 65-inch model for just $399.99. With 4K resolution support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub, this is a great deal for a big-screen TV.

GoPro Hero12 Black: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6554864&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgopro-hero12-black-action-camera-black%2F6554864.p%3FskuId%3D6554864&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399 now $349 at Best Buy

This is a return to the record-low price for the top-rated action cam. The GoPro Hero12 Black is a best-in-class device with support for 4K video and photos, HDR for improved image quality, and super smooth footage. For an extra $50, you can also pick up a bundle including the action camera and a handful of accessories such as a handle, head strap, rechargeable battery pack and carry case.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538053&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a54-5g-128gb-unlocked-awesome-graphite%2F6538053.p%3FskuId%3D6538053&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Here's a great option in the latest Best Buy sale for those on the hunt for a budget handset. This discount on a 128GB Galaxy A54 brings it down to a new record-low price. For $350, it's hard to complain here. We have this device four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-a54" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy A54 review, calling it a solid device for the price with decent upgrades compared to its predecessor, including a 50MP main camera to take quality pictures and 120Hz display for a smooth and responsive experience.