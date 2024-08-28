How to get Oasis tickets: 4 ways to boost your chances, including the pre-sale that ends soon

Hell has indeed frozen over – Oasis are officially reuniting for a tour that many thought would never happen, and an almighty, Gallagher-style scrap to get tickets is about to kick off.

Oasis Live '25: the basics When is the pre-sale? The ballot for the pre-sale is open now and closes today (Wednesday August 28) at 7pm BST. You can enter it on the official Oasis pre-sale ballot page.

When does the general sale start? It starts on Saturday August 31 at 9am BST for the UK, and at 8am IST on the same day for Dublin.

Where can I buy tickets? The official vendors for the Oasis general sale are Ticketmaster, Gigsandtours, and See Tickets.

Fortunately, there are ways to boost your chances and make the process, if not painless, then less of a 'gas panic'. We've broken down all of the best ways to get Oasis Live '25 tickets below, from the pre-sale ballot that ends today to a battleplan for the general sale that starts on Saturday August 31 at 9am.

The Oasis tour starts on July 4, 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and runs through to August 17, 2025 at Croke Park in Dublin, via Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium and Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium.

These tickets will be particularly hot as Oasis have said the dates will be their "only European shows", while the band have now confirmed (in the tweet above) that they won't be playing Glastonbury. So what tech tricks can you employ to boost your chances of getting tickets? Here's a four-stage masterplan to help you on your way…

How to get Oasis tickets

1. Enter the pre-sale

Your first priority is entering the ballot for the official pre-sale, which closes very soon today (August 28) at 7pm BST. To do that, register at the official Oasis pre-sale ballot page. Warning: there are a few quiz questions to negotiate, including the name of Oasis' original drummer (spoiler: it was Tony McCarroll).

There is currently an additional hurdle to overcome – as the official Oasis account on X (formerly Twitter) has confirmed that "confirmation emails may be delayed" due to an "an extremely high volume of entries" (we can vouch for this, having not yet received the email). Still, the account says that "rest assured they are on their way".

🚨REGISTER FOR THE UK & IRELAND 2025 TOUR PRE-SALE BALLOT🚨A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday 30th August, ahead of Saturday’s general sale.To ensure the maximum number of fans have a fair opportunity to access tickets, applicants will be selected for the pre-sale via a… pic.twitter.com/spP24NemBVAugust 27, 2024

Assuming that all goes to plan there, successful ballot entrants will get an email with "full access information" on the morning of Friday August 30. If you aren't one of the chosen ones, it'll be time to move to Plan B…

2. Get your ticket agency ducks in a row

The three places to buy Oasis reunion tickets on Saturday August 31 at 9am will be on Ticketmaster's Oasis tickets page, the Gigsandtours Oasis tickets page, and See Tickets Oasis tickets page.

Not exactly our first choices of ticket vendor, but the band has recommended registering with each one ahead of Saturday (if you don't already have an account) to maximise your chances.

If you're worried about email marketing, it could be worth setting up a dummy tickets email account and saving the log-ins with the best password managers so you're ready to roll (with it) come Saturday.

This is worth doing ahead of time because, aside from the inevitable technical issues when the general sale starts, setting up a new account involves verifying it with your phone number and a one-time passcode. That's definitely something you don't want to be doing at 8.59am on Saturday.

It's also worth adding your card information to your ticket agency account to ensure a quick, smooth buying process if you get lucky. This can always be deleted after the fact – for example, on Ticketmaster go to My Account > My Profile > Billing Information > Delete card.

3. General sale tactics

Aside from grabbing your limited-edition vinyl copy of Definitely Maybe for good luck, there are a few things you can do to boost your chances of grabbing tickets in the Oasis Live '25 general sale on Saturday August 31 at 9am.

Firstly, make sure you're signed into your ticket agency websites well ahead of time. Ticketmaster's official guidance also suggests clearing your browser's cache and not using a VPN (more on that later). Naturally, teaming up with friends who are on different networks will also boost your chances – you can buy a maximum of four tickets each.

Waiting rooms will typically open 15 minutes before the sale starts, so make sure you're set up and fully charged for 8.45am latest on the day. Once you're in the waiting room, don't refresh your page as it won't move you up the queue and could even push you towards the back.

Using a private Wi-Fi network (or 5G) is preferable to using public networks. And while Ticketmaster's official guidance suggests avoiding VPNs, this is a known ticket-buying tactic that we've previously recommended for buying Glastonbury tickets.

If your ticket-buying group contains a risk-taker, they could try using one of the best VPNs on each of their devices to mix up their IP addresses and boost their chances. But you've been warned: Ticketmaster advises against this, so it may be best to take the simpler route above.

4. Relax, and use Twickets instead...

If you want to avoid the stress of the above, or are away when the general sale starts, there's an alternative that could ultimately be simpler – picking up tickets in the resale instead.

Naturally, you'll want to avoid the inevitable scammers on social media and eBay, where tickets could be deemed invalid even if they're real, due to their terms and conditions. But fortunately, Twickets (and Ticketmaster's Fan-to-Fan exchange) have been chosen as the official Oasis resale partners – and that means tickets are capped at face value (plus booking fees).

We're big fans of Twickets having used them multiple times over the years for various gigs – and given the size of the Oasis shows, there will likely be multiple opportunities to buy resale tickets in 2025. The best thing to do is set up an alert in the app, so you can get push alerts on your phone whenever resale tickets go on sale.

It's worth bearing in mind that Twickets charges buyers an extra 10-15% of the total ticket price, so it's certainly not the cheapest option compared to the general sale. But aside from the uncertainty of getting tickets nearer the time, it might also prove to be a less stressful experience and a more surefire route to success than August 31.