Get set for 2025: The ultimate Cyber Monday fitness bundle, with picks for every budget
Upgrade your fitness, whatever your level
No doubt, 2025 is the year you've promised yourself you'll finally start taking fitness seriously. You're going to walk more, maybe try running, lift weights, watch calories, stretch, jump in an ice bath, go rucking, do some star jumps, ride a bike, run a marathon, climb a mountain, fight a lion, and more.
So instead of buying a Cyber Monday laptop to keep you pinned to Netflix or an even bigger TV for NFL GameDay, why not grab a Cyber Monday Deal that could actually change your life for the better in 2025?
When it comes to fitness deals, there's a ton of savings to be had on fitness trackers, treadmills, workout headphones, smart scales, and more.
I've spent over a decade honing my fitness and almost as long covering technology. Here are some tailor-made bundles I've put together to help you take your fitness to the next level in 2025, perhaps for the first time.
Today's best Cyber Monday fitness deals for beginners
UK deals
If you want a beginners fitness tracker, grab this sub $60 Fitbit Inspire 3 at its lowest-ever price, great for tracking calories, step counting, and exercise.
Get some fantastic cheap headphones to help fuel a workout or walk, less than £40, and with 10 hours of battery life. They're also lightweight and comfortable.
I use this Vitafit smart scale every day, and some of its key metrics can keep up with an $8,500 body composition machine. Right now it's just £18, a massive 35% off.
US deals
Available at a similarly generous discount in the UK, get a cheap fitness tracker for less than £70, perfect for keeping up with your sleep, activity, calories burned, and more.
You can also grab a pair for less than $50 in the Amazon US sale with the same great audio quality, comfort, and battery life that will see you through any workout.
Also available in the U.S., the Vitafit Smart Bathroom scale falls to the lowest-ever price of $15.99, 20% off for Black Friday. It's the same great scale as the UK deal, with a companion app and a 400lb weight limit.
Today's best Cyber Monday fitness deals for the next step
UK deals
Surprisingly this deal beats Amazon! Get a new lowest-ever UK price on the Apple Watch SE of £179. The 44mm is on sale for £209, which is £30 off, and cheaper than Amazon right now.
Also slashed in the UK, get a Galaxy Watch 7 for fitness and sleep tracking, calories, heart rate monitoring, and more.
The same discount is available in the UK, just £2 shy of the lowest-ever price of £67, with up to 42.5 hours of battery life including the charging case.
We love the Withings range of smart scales, and this 22% discount on the Body Smart is a fantastic offer. Available now at its lowest-ever price of £69.96, it offers metrics for weight, body composition, BMI, and more. It also syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit.
US deals
Back to its lowest-ever price of $149, get a massive $100 off Apple's cheap, budget-friendly smartwatch. This gets you nearly everything you'd expect from an Apple Watch for a fraction of the price.
If you're on Android, grab this epic saving on the Galaxy Watch 7 instead, now $97 off and the new lowest-ever price of $202.
Our audio team swear by these for the price, get decent noise-cancellation and audio quality perfect for running or the gym, now just $69 instead of $99.
The Withings Body Smart is also discounted in the US, now just $79.95 instead of $99.95, a 20% saving but not quite the lowest-ever price we've seen of $75. Still, this is unlikely to be beaten over the course of the Black Friday weekend.
Today's best Cyber Monday fitness deals: The Ultimate bundle
UK deals
It's rare to see Amazon beaten on price, but this John Lewis £469 Fenix 7 Pro is cheaper than Amazon's equivalent by a good £40. Get a rugged and durable Garmin with great GPS and multisport tracking.
Save £30 on this brand-new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the same watch underneath as last year's model, but now coated in a slick new colorway. It's the most rugged and durable Apple Watch ever, and features a very bright display.
These are the best workout headphones in the business, and will handle basically anything you can throw at them. £99 is a fantastic price for a set of our best workout headphones.
If you're serious about running, cycling, or outdoor pursuits, a pair of bone conduction headphones can take your long-distance exercise to the next level.
This deal blows the standalone Tread saving out of the water, you get two sets of dumbbells of your choice, a workout mat, and a water bottle (nearly £300 of extras) for just £10 more than the price of the Tread by itself.
US deals
With the Fenix 8 new for 2024, there are big savings to be had on the previous model including $250 off this 7S, replete with a premium design, 1.2-inch display, 38 days of battery life, and more. It also comes with GPS, shock and water resistance, and an optical heart rate monitor.
Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've seen it in person, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.
Also available at a great new lowest-ever price in the US, head to Best Buy for a $60 saving on these military-grade headphones.
Also massively discounted in the US, get them for the lowest-ever price of $124.95, with great battery life, lightweight design, and a very comfortable fit.
The same package in the US is just £100 more than the standalone Tread. It's not as much of a no-brainer as the UK version, but it still gets you much more for your money than buying the Tread by itself.
There's something for everyone when it comes to Cyber Monday fitness. Maybe you need a fitness tracker to give you your first-ever glimpse of calorie counting, heart rate monitoring, and exercise. Perhaps a smart scale can help you get a handle on your BMI and ideal calories.
A great pair of headphones can help provide motivation in the gym, blocking out distractions and even improving performance. Whatever you choose, you definitely won't regret investing in your health for 2025, even just a little bit.
