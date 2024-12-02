Get set for 2025: The ultimate Cyber Monday fitness bundle, with picks for every budget

No doubt, 2025 is the year you've promised yourself you'll finally start taking fitness seriously. You're going to walk more, maybe try running, lift weights, watch calories, stretch, jump in an ice bath, go rucking, do some star jumps, ride a bike, run a marathon, climb a mountain, fight a lion, and more.

So instead of buying a Cyber Monday laptop to keep you pinned to Netflix or an even bigger TV for NFL GameDay, why not grab a Cyber Monday Deal that could actually change your life for the better in 2025?

When it comes to fitness deals, there's a ton of savings to be had on fitness trackers, treadmills, workout headphones, smart scales, and more.

I've spent over a decade honing my fitness and almost as long covering technology. Here are some tailor-made bundles I've put together to help you take your fitness to the next level in 2025, perhaps for the first time.

Today's best Cyber Monday fitness deals for beginners

UK deals

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Get some fantastic cheap headphones to help fuel a workout or walk, less than £40, and with 10 hours of battery life. They're also lightweight and comfortable.

US deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon Available at a similarly generous discount in the UK, get a cheap fitness tracker for less than £70, perfect for keeping up with your sleep, activity, calories burned, and more.

Sony WF-C510: was $59.99 now $48 at Amazon You can also grab a pair for less than $50 in the Amazon US sale with the same great audio quality, comfort, and battery life that will see you through any workout.

Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Also available in the U.S., the Vitafit Smart Bathroom scale falls to the lowest-ever price of $15.99, 20% off for Black Friday. It's the same great scale as the UK deal, with a companion app and a 400lb weight limit.

Today's best Cyber Monday fitness deals for the next step

UK deals

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £69 at Amazon The same discount is available in the UK, just £2 shy of the lowest-ever price of £67, with up to 42.5 hours of battery life including the charging case.

Withings Body Smart: was £89.95 now £69.95 at Amazon We love the Withings range of smart scales, and this 22% discount on the Body Smart is a fantastic offer. Available now at its lowest-ever price of £69.96, it offers metrics for weight, body composition, BMI, and more. It also syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit.

US deals

Withings Body Smart: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon The Withings Body Smart is also discounted in the US, now just $79.95 instead of $99.95, a 20% saving but not quite the lowest-ever price we've seen of $75. Still, this is unlikely to be beaten over the course of the Black Friday weekend.

Today's best Cyber Monday fitness deals: The Ultimate bundle

UK deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was £799 now £769 at Amazon Save £30 on this brand-new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the same watch underneath as last year's model, but now coated in a slick new colorway. It's the most rugged and durable Apple Watch ever, and features a very bright display.

Peloton Tread Starter Package: was £3,345 now £3,055 at Peloton This deal blows the standalone Tread saving out of the water, you get two sets of dumbbells of your choice, a workout mat, and a water bottle (nearly £300 of extras) for just £10 more than the price of the Tread by itself.

US deals

Garmin Fenix 7S: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Walmart With the Fenix 8 new for 2024, there are big savings to be had on the previous model including $250 off this 7S, replete with a premium design, 1.2-inch display, 38 days of battery life, and more. It also comes with GPS, shock and water resistance, and an optical heart rate monitor.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've seen it in person, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.

Peloton Tread Starter Package: was $3,235 now $2,785 at Peloton The same package in the US is just £100 more than the standalone Tread. It's not as much of a no-brainer as the UK version, but it still gets you much more for your money than buying the Tread by itself.

There's something for everyone when it comes to Cyber Monday fitness. Maybe you need a fitness tracker to give you your first-ever glimpse of calorie counting, heart rate monitoring, and exercise. Perhaps a smart scale can help you get a handle on your BMI and ideal calories.

A great pair of headphones can help provide motivation in the gym, blocking out distractions and even improving performance. Whatever you choose, you definitely won't regret investing in your health for 2025, even just a little bit.

