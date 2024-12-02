En route to the Pink Pony Club? Don't end up naked in Manhattan and keep it hot to go with this Ember mug Cyber Monday deal – good luck, babe!

A Christmas stocking favorite, the Ember Mug is on sale as part of the Cyber Monday deals, and it's at a record-low price.

If, like me, you're basking in the renewed relevance of pop princesses thanks to talented up-and-coming artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter this year, you might also have found yourself distracted from many-a task at hand to belt out the lyrics to Espresso or Hot To Go. In doing so, I personally would have allowed one too many coffees and teas to go cold; but thanks to my Femininomenal Ember mug, that's not been a problem.

With this almost 50% off deal at Amazon, the Ember mug is now just $72.46; a record-low price worth snagging before deals end later today.

Today's best Ember Mug deals

Ember Temperature Control mug: was $129.95 now $74.26 at Amazon I've had my Ember mug for a few years now, and it's probably paid for itself in terms of wasted hot drinks salvaged from the brink of being poured down the sink, keeping your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge.

The Ember coffee mug comes with a charging coaster, with the mug itself lasting for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can pair it with the Ember app to remotely set the temperature, customize presets, and more; or, use it manually, and the device can even remember your last-used temperature.

It can sense when it's empty and intelligently turn off or turn on when it senses movement or liquid, too, making it an easy set-and-forget device. You will need to hand wash it exclusively, but it's worth the effort.

