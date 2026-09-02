Amazon UK's bank holiday sale ends tonight, but there's still time to grab a last-minute deal on some top-rated tech. It's been a surprisingly strong event for this time of year, with everything from Amazon devices, Kindles, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and essentials reduced by up to 50%. I've picked out the 28 best deals still available.

• Browse the full sale at Amazon UK

If you're still hunting for a new laptop for the new school year, I'd recommend this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for £249.99 (was £339) as an affordable, capable option for basic use. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, but it has all the essentials covered at a great price, including a decent entry-level processor, 8GB of RAM to help with performance, and a decent-sized 256GB SSD for storage.

Another offer that's still live that I think is worth pointing out is this Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and Video Doorbell for £34.99 (was £129.95). That remains fantastic value for money as a beginner smart home bundle and an easy-to-use first set if you're installing the tech for the first time.

More of my top picks from the final hours of the Amazon UK bank holiday sale are below. The majority of these end at midnight tomorrow, so I wouldn't hang around for too long if something catches your eye.

Today's 28 best deals at Amazon UK

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Slim Chromebook: was £339 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This version of the Lenovo Chromebook offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes a basic Intel Core i3 processor, but you do get 8GB of RAM to boost performance, boot times, and load times. There's also 256GB of storage, and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At under £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft: was £239.99 now £179 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft has fallen to within £15 of the record-low price in the current sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Vivoactive 6: was £212.87 now £177.65 at Amazon The Vivoactive 6 boasts an impressive set of features, including all the health and fitness tracking essentials, onboard GPS, and a variety of customization options. We loved it after we reviewed it, too, praising its smart wake-up alarms, advanced running features, and the slick design we've come to expect from Garmin. This new smartwatch is now available for a great low price on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera with Blink Video Doorbell: was £129.98 now £34.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. Read more Read less ▼

Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was £7.99 now £5.99 at Amazon Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Crucial P310 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD: was £219 now £185.73 at Amazon The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Crucial P310 is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in almost a year. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen4 NVMe SSD features a 2TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 7,100MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo: was £448.80 now £368 at Amazon Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five. Read more Read less ▼

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: was £449.99 now £265 at Amazon The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still considered one of the best gaming CPUs you can buy, so I definitely have to shout out this record-low price at Amazon. Even if it's an older model, it still holds up well for all of your gaming needs when paired with a fast and powerful GPU to comfortably handle 1080p, 1440p, and 4K gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £899.99 now £629 at Amazon Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If display quality is just as important to you as power, then I strongly recommend this Asus Zenbook deal at Amazon. It comes with a 14-inch high-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image, whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are impressive elsewhere, too, including a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage, all of which ensure excellent overall performance, great multitasking capabilities and speedy load times. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon A smart kettle feels like a bit of a gimmick, but if you make a variety a different hot drinks that taste better when brewed at specific temperatures, then I could see a reason why you'd want to invest in this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. With this discount, it's much easier to justify a purchase compared to the steep full price. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £160 now £64.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basics you need to brush effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, charger pouch, and a carry case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £249.99 now £139.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a low price of £139.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job. Read more Read less ▼

SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSD Card: was £28.99 now £22.79 at Amazon Here's a cheap yet speedy 128GB MicroSD card for under £25 in the latest Amazon sale. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need for very little money. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £289.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range — and it's now down just £10 from the lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, and it also supports voice control through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display. Read more Read less ▼

Bosch Cordless Combi Drill: was £92.57 now £48.99 at Amazon I am atrocious at DIY, but I've found it's always important to have a drill around the house for those little jobs I can just about manage without breaking everything. This fairly basic Bosch option with an included charger seems just right for my needs – and it's a bargain at a little under £50. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Basics 20 AA Batteries: was £7.34 now £5.34 at Amazon Sure, not many people are getting excited about buying batteries, but if you need to stock up, then now's a great time to do so while you can bag a pack of 20 for such a bargain price. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.99 now £18.66 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was £109.99 now £54.99 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is 50% off in the latest sale — that drops it to about £10 more than the record-low price. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home. Read more Read less ▼

Gritin Resistance Bands: was £8.99 now £6.99 at Amazon Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £49.99 now £26.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is almost 50% off right now. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon The Ring Outdoor Camera is back to its lowest-ever price this weekend at Amazon — the same offer we saw on Prime Day. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications, two-way talk, and can be placed outdoors thanks to its weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months. Read more Read less ▼

Ugreen 100W Fast Charger: was £49.99 now £30.36 at Amazon If you picked up those USB cables for cheap, you might also want a charger plug to use with them. There are several on sale right now at Amazon, but I like this Ugreen option the best. It's a 100W fast charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering support for multiple phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more, with the option to charge more than one at a single time with the correct arrangement. The small and compact design, is the ideal finishing touch. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted to its lowest price since Prime Day. We've tested this and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only available with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £23.99 at Amazon You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £23.99 right now — that's the best price since Prime Day. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 10a: was £599 now £449 at Amazon The Google Pixel 10a is our pick for the best bargain phone for its balance between affordability and functionality. It features a Tensor G4 processor and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which offers solid performance at this price point. You also get a Gorilla Glass 7i screen for better drop protection and scratch resistance. For £100 off, you can get this smooth and affordable smartphone for its lowest price yet, or save another £50 on top if you're OK with 128GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 20% off. Read more Read less ▼