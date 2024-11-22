5 Garmin Forerunners slashed to their lowest-ever prices in Amazon's U.S. Black Friday sale
A perfect time to score a new fitness watch.
With Black Friday a few days away, many of the Black Friday deals are already live, and Amazon has just kicked off its sale. If you're in the hunt for a new running watch, you're in luck, because it's hawking five of Garmin's best watches at new lowest-ever prices.
Right now you can get the Garmin Forerunner 55 for the lowest-ever price of $149, the Forerunner 255 for just $249, or the newer Forerunner 265 for just $349. If you really want the best, there's also a new lowest-ever price on the Garmin Forerunner 965, now just $499 instead of $599.
The Garmin Forerunner range leads the way as the best running watch out there, with great battery life, fitness metrics, and support for both iPhone and Android.
Not in the U.S.? Scroll down to see great Garmin deals where you are.
Today's best Black Friday Garmin Forerunner deals in the U.S.
Get a new lowest price on all three colors, now just $149, a whopping $50 (25%) off. The Forerunner 55 is the budget pick, but it still packs up to two weeks of battery life, GPS, and lots of activity profiles.
While the 265 might be the newer model, this massive discount on the 255 is not to be sniffed at. Save 29% or $100 with a new lowest-ever price of $249.
If you do want the new 265, you could do a lot worse than $100 off and a new lowest-ever price of $349.99. Get a vibrant AMOLED display, up to 13 days of battery life, and powerful training and recovery metrics.
The 955 is the previous generation of Garmin's premium running watch, and $399.99 is the best price we've seen on it, a new lowest-ever! Tailored to triathletes, you'll get great GPS, battery life, worth up to 15 days of use, and built-in mapping.
If you want to go the whole hog, the top-of-the-line Forerunner 965 is now $100 off, a new lowest-ever price of $499. Get unparalleled battery life of 23 days, AMOLED touch screen, built-in maps, multi-band GPS, and more. Available in all three colors.
As you can see, Amazon is not messing around in delivering some of the best Garmin Black Friday deals we've seen so far.
It's hard to pick a standout in the lineup here, as there's really something for everyone at every price range. I'd probably lean towards the newer 965 and 265 models, but at these prices, it's hard to go wrong.
Each of these will deliver precise running metrics and deliver compatibility with iPhone and Android. The questions for you are: what's your budget and just how much smartwatch power do you need?
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.