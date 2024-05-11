How to watch Google I/O 2024 live

Google I/O 2024, the search giant’s developer and software-focused event, is set for May 14, and it should be quite the event for fans of Android and AI.

That’s because we're expecting to get the lowdown on Android 15, and find out which of the many new features we've seen rumored have made it into the full release, and likely hear about a whole lot of new software and tools based on generative AI.

We’re not expecting to see any new hardware unfortunately – I/O tends not to be an event where Google launches hardware, though it has done in the past, as we saw with the Google Pixel Fold last year.

So read on for how to watch Google I/O 2024.

How to watch Google I/O 2024?

Google I/O will be livestreamed on May 14, with the keynote starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is May 15 at 3am AEST.

The best way to watch Google I/O will be on YouTube at Google's main account. But you can also go on over to the Google I/O website to register your interest and get official information from the search giant.

But if you don't have time to watch the whole keynote, we'll be reporting on all the news from the event, along with analysis and reaction on what Google shows off. And we're sure to have some interesting videos about and from I/O over on the TechRadar TikTok.

What to expect at the Google I/O 2024 keynote

Overall there haven’t been a huge amount of hints as to what we’ll see at this year's Google I/O. The Google Pixel 8a has been revealed and will go on sale on May 14, so expect to hear a bit about it at I/O. And with that expect a deeper look at Android 15 and what new features to expect.

Google’s Wear OS 5 could get a look-in too, but we’re not expecting anything too radical, at least going by the lack of rumors around the wearable operating system.

We'd also expect updates and new features for popular Google tools like Google Maps and Google Photos, in addition to tweaks to Chrome and G Suite.

There’s a chance that new Chromebooks and Chrome OS updates could be teased or even revealed. And Google could discuss what it’s been working on with Samsung on the augmented reality front.

We suspect we’ll hear a lot about generative AI and other smart computing techniques and tools, as AI is very much en vogue. To that end, expect to hear how developers can harness AI tools and bake them into their apps, as well as how generative AI can empower creative types; hopefully, while not stealing their jobs as a result.

Google I/O could still hold some surprises, and we’ll be at the keynote to bring you all the latest news, views and analysis from the event. So make sure to check back with TechRadar on Tuesday.