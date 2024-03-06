Samsung's next cheap Android tablet may have just been spotted

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is great for high-end, high-powered tablet computing tasks – in our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review we awarded the slate four-and-a-half stars – but what if you're after something a little more affordable? It seems that Samsung has you covered there, too.

As per MySmartPrice, a new 2024 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is heading our way – and it just showed up on the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database, as Bluetooth-enabled gadgets must before they go on sale.

The listing doesn't tell us too much about what to expect from the tablet, except that there will be Wi-Fi only and cellular variants, and that they'll come with the SM-P620 and SM-P625 model numbers. The latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard will be supported.

For the time being we don't know anything about pricing or specs, though the rumor is that the main upgrade will be the chipset. There's no estimated release date yet either, but given its Bluetooth SIG appearance, it can't be far off.

A Lite touch

The iPad is also due for a refresh (Image credit: Future)

The original Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite appeared all the way back in 2020, a year after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. It was then given a refresh in 2022, with a newer processor inside but the same name.

Two years on, and it looks as though Samsung is going to repeat the trick. The 2024 edition of the tablet isn't exactly going to be a powerhouse, but it should be faster than the 2022 version, which runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G CPU.

As for pricing, the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite went on sale at a starting price of £350 / $350 (about AU$535), so we can expect the next update to the device to cost something similar, when it eventually sees the light of day.

That price point would put it in direct competition with the entry-level Apple iPad, which is yours for $449 / £499 / AU$749 and up. If the rumors are to be believed, that tablet is also going to get updated this year, perhaps as early as this month.