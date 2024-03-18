Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets offer streaming and sketching smarts at their lowest price yet

If you’re on the hunt for a tablet more for media streaming, web surfing and the occasional doodling, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE presents itself as one of the best options. And now, during Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, both the ‘regular’ 10.9-inch model and the plus-sized 12.4-inch versions have seen their prices slashed to their lowest in Australia.

It must be said that neither are as powerful as the Apple iPad, but working in Samsung’s favour is an included S-Pen stylus that opens the Tab S9 FE’s up to being used as sketchbooks too. Whether you’re a budding artist or you simply love to annotate documents or scribble down notes, having an S-Pen included in the price is invaluable in our opinion.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSamsung-Storage-Display-Included-Resistance%2Fdp%2FB0CJHV32MP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE | 10.9-inch / 256GB / Wi-Fi | AU$899 AU$747 (save AU$152) The standard 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE could be the best option for most people, providing a large display that’s easier to manage. The 256GB of storage on offer here also means you get 8GB of RAM (compared to 128GB and 6GB on the lower-specced model). Its smaller size also means it’s relatively lightweight at 523g, but the small size also only means a single 8MP rear camera. If you’re just looking for a tablet for some video streaming on the go, however, this is an ideal option.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FSamsung-Storage-Display-Included-Resistance%2Fdp%2FB0CJHWB6S1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ | 12.4-inch / 256GB / Wi-Fi | AU$1,149 AU$897 (save AU$252) If you fancy a larger display, you can get it in the Tab S9 FE+. At 12.4-inches, you may think twice about taking in on the move with you, but in return you get a gorgeous, more immersive screen for viewing content at home. You get an additional rear 8MP ultrawide camera, a larger battery and 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of storage, but it does get the same processor as the smaller model, so you’re not necessarily getting more raw power.

Both Samsung Tab S9 FE tablets use LCD displays with 90Hz refresh rate, which helps to keep their cost down compared to the OLED displays found in the non-FE Tab S9 models. In practice though, you’re unlikely to feel left wanting, as the Samsung displays here are still bright and punchy, and the 90Hz refresh rate is still a marked improvement over 60Hz. If you’re a casual user, this should prove to be plenty enough.

Now that these two tablets have hit their lowest Australian prices by some margin, we’d feel remiss not to recommend them.