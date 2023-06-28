Prime Day starts now - get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for a record-low price today

Amazon's big yearly sale is still a couple of weeks away on July 11, but there are already early Prime Day deals available, including this lowest-ever price for the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.

Prime members can now get the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $89.99 (was $189.99). That's a whopping $100 off the usual price for the everyday tablet with 64GB of storage that's ideal for web browsing, video streaming, and reading ebooks.

As the Fire tablet range is tied into Amazon's ecosystem, you get fewer options when it comes to apps compared to other Android tablets, but it covers all the popular streaming services, Kindle ebooks, and more.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in the retailer's early set of Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access this deal and all of the offers available during Prime Day. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you've never been a subscriber before; otherwise, it will cost you $14.99 per month.

If you do sign up today, your membership will last all the way through to the full Amazon Prime Day sale, which takes place across July 11 - 12. We'll bring you the best offers here at TechRadar with our coverage of all the Amazon Prime Day tablet deals that go live next month and you can shop more bargains in our 4th of July sales roundup.

