Who needs the iPad Air 6? Apple's incredible iPad Air 5 is down to a record-low price

The iPad Air 5 might not be the latest iteration but it is still one of the best tablets around. And now at Best Buy, you can pick up the 5th generation Apple iPad Air for an incredibly low price of $399 (was $599). You can also upgrade to 256GB of storage for an additional $100.

The Apple iPad Air 5, which we reviewed when it was first released in 2022, is "all the things that make Apple’s iPad great, in a stylish design with some attractive color options." You can also purchase accessories like an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard to further the tablet's usability.

Today's best Apple iPad Air 5 deal

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

A $200 discount makes an already very affordable iPad tablet even more budget-friendly. For under $400, you'll get an amazing 10.9-inch liquid retina display, guaranteeing all your favorite shows and apps will look great. 64 GB of storage is not to be sniffed at but for $100 more, you can always upgrade to 256GB. Even though the M1 chip is a few years old, it still has an impressive amount of power - perfect for those who want a powerful portable device.

The Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) has a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display which is perfect for streaming your favorite shows or playing games. The M1 chip delivers across mobile games, digital art creation tools, and word processing. In our tests, there was nothing at all we could throw at it that came close to compromising performance—in both benchmark testing and real-world use.

This is a fantastic tablet for a whole range of uses, including word processing, digital sketching, gaming, messaging, and more. It’s all the things that make Apple’s iPad great, in a stylish design with some attractive color options. The 12MP wide camera has been improved upon in the more recent iPad Air but it is still more than capable of capturing sharp, detailed photos.

