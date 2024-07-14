My favourite iPad of all time just got an early Amazon Prime Day price cut

I love the iPad mini, despite Apple seemingly having forgotten about it, and right now you can get a 64GB iPad mini for $399 at Amazon; that's a cool $100 saving. This is all thanks to the early Amazon Prime Day deals that are already popping up, though Prime Day proper takes place July 16 and July 17.

While the iPad mini hasn't had a refresh in a while, I still think it's the best small tablet you can buy right now. Its A15 Bionic chip has plenty of power for all but the most demanding games and tasks, and I reckon its 8.9-inch display and form-factor make it a great slate for playing Apple Arcade games.

And, I'm not the only one at TechRadar who likes the iPad mini, as it sits on our best iPads list. With $100 off, I think it's a no-brainer of a purchase if you want a compact tablet with access to Apple's comprehensive app and services ecosystem.

Today's best iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

With $100 off its ticket price, this iPad mini deal is a bit of a steal. It's worth snapping up now, especially as it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power, and works well as a portable gaming machine too.

The normal logic when it comes to scoring the best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals is to wait for Prime Day itself. But in this case, I think you're good to jump on this iPad mini deal now as I don't see it dropping much more in the coming days.

