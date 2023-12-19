iPads are the perfect Christmas gifts - and Target has record-low prices right now

Regardless of whether you're stuck for that perfect last-minute Christmas gift or looking to treat yourself to some premium tech, now's a great time to consider picking up an Apple iPad.



Over at Target, you can currently buy several models at either record-low prices or prices that are just as good as the ones featured on Black Friday last month. Even better still, you can also get one in time for Christmas - if you order quickly.

For those on a budget, consider picking up the latest Apple iPad 10.9 for a record-low of $349 (was $449), a superb price for this great everyday slate. Even cheaper still is the slightly older Apple 10.2 for $249.99 (was $329.99), although we did see this one for $20 cheaper on Black Friday.

If you're a little more flush with cash, you can get the excellent iPad Air for $499 (was $599) or the high-end iPad Pro 11 for just $749 (was $799). Both these premium tablets are a little on the pricey end for a Christmas gift, but Target's current iPad deals bring them right down to their lowest-ever prices, respectively.

Today's best iPad deals at Target

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Target

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday but it is the best deal you'll find on the entry-level slate right now.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Target

Record low price: Target's Christmas deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount, bringing the tablet to its Black Friday price.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Target

We've briefly seen the latest iPad mini hit as low as $379 this past year, but only on one rare occasion. At $399, it's still a great buy and well worth snapping up at Target if you'd prefer a smaller 8-inch form factor. Despite it's size, it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power for every day tasks and gaming.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499 at Target

Record low price: The iPad Air (2022) offers many of the same features as the much pricier iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions – including outdoors. Coupled with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard, it's a truly flexible device that can easily handle schoolwork, note-taking, and drawing, as well as streaming videos.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): was $799 now $749 at Target

Record low price: The latest iPad Pro is expensive but worth it, especially at this record-low price at Target. In our iPad Pro 12.9-inch review, we found the current model doesn't offer a huge upgrade but it does add more power to an already powerful tablet. Still, as a portable device for creatives, it's unbeatable right now thanks to the gorgeous screen, speedy M2 chip and a vast range of apps.

