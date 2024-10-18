Apple's superb iPad 10.9 drops to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

The iPad hasn't had a new generation since 2022, but that doesn't mean it's old news just yet. Right now, for example, you can get the Apple iPad (10th Generation) at Amazon for $299.99 (was $349.99).

That's the lowest price we've seen for the Apple iPad, partly because of the price change Apple just announced earlier this year. The retail price for the cheapest plan recently dropped from $449.99 to $349.99, so a $50 saving on top of that is even more impressive. Apple already launched the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro, but for some reason didn't include a standard iPad as part of the launch. (It's unclear if or when we're getting one.)

Amazon currently offers $50 off on both the 64 GB and 256 GB storage options. Of course, the prices scale up with storage, so you'll need to pay $449.99 (was $499.99) for 256 GB. However, all the colors cost the same amount for their respective storage size, except the pink 64 GB option. Colors include blue, pink, silver, and yellow.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple iPad (10th Generation): was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The 10th gen Apple iPad is still a top-rated tablet despite its age. It has a larger 10.9-inch liquid retina display than its predecessor and runs on the powerful A14 Bionic Chip, the same one in the iPad Air 4th generation. Its high-quality camera and performance make it an efficient, convenient tablet for both work and leisure. That all-day battery life is no joke either. While testing, TechRadar found it could last up to 22 hours on default settings and using simple applications. Apple already lowered the full price for the 64 GB storage option from $449.99 to $349.99, so this is $50 really pushes it to $150 below its former price.

In its iPad 10.9 (2022) review, TechRadar praised the improved camera quality and performance jump from the previous iPad. It uses the same A14 Bionic Chip as the iPad Air 4th gen, which was two years old at the time but still powerful. In addition, the 10.9-inch liquid retina display is larger than past iPads and the new True Tone feature expertly adjusts screen lighting based on your environment.

The lengthy battery life and connectivity also add to the iPad's convenience. While testing, we found that the battery could last up to 22 hours. However, that number dropped between eight to ten hours when engaging in more demanding activities like streaming or video conferencing. Accessories like the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard contribute to the overall functionality with notepad and laptop-like features, too. Just know that the 10th gen iPad is only compatible with the Apple Pencil 1 and not the Apple Pencil 2.

