I simply can't stop recommending this iPad Black Friday deal
A sure as night follows day, I'm here to tell you to simply go and buy my favorite iPad
With the Black Friday deals pretty much in full swing it's time for me to dust off my yearly recommendation and flag that the iPad mini is on sale at Amazon for $349 (was $499) and I think you should simply go and buy it.
With the new iPad mini A17 Pro now out I suspect you'll be hard-pressed to find the older compact iPad being sold at full launch price anywhere, but $150 off that is still a good deal; the iPad mini 6 no longer features on our best iPads list, but it does make it onto my rundown of the best Black Friday tablet deals.
Not in the US? Scroll down for iPad deals in your area.
Today's best iPad mini deals
Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $349.99. You get a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features.
If you can't stomach an older iPad mini, then Amazon's Black Friday sale has knocked a welcome $50 off the price of the new, M4-powered iPad mini. You'll have to choose the Space Gray model for the maximum saving, though smaller discounts are also available on the other color variants.
So why am I emphatic about this deal? Well, it's because I have the iPad mini 6 and have been an iPad mini users for years.
Sure, with larger smartphones now the norm one might wonder why a compact tablet has my affections. Simply put, it's just an awesome little device. Pretty much every trip I go on I have it with me; it's an excellent note-taking device, a good e-reader, great for mobile gaming, and excellent for media consumption when I'm lying in bed trying to avoid staring into the void.
It may not be the latest and greatest iPad mini, but its design is still slick, the A13 Bionic chipset rarely feels slow and that Retina display is still lovely to look at, despite the lack of a high refresh rate. I love the iPad mini, and I think if you give it a spin, especially at a bargain price, you will too.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
The TechRadar hive mind. The Megazord. The Voltron. When our powers combine, we become 'TECHRADAR TEAM'. You'll usually see this author name when the entire team has collaborated on a project or an article, whether that's a run-down ranking of our favorite Marvel films, or a round-up of all the coolest things we've collectively seen at annual tech shows like CES and MWC. We are one.